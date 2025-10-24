CCL/ESCC Week 9 football preview capsule: Division titles, playoff bids on the line

With the IHSA playoffs within sight, here are this evening’s Week 9 matchups in the Chicago Catholic League/East Suburban Catholic Conference.

Mount Carmel (8-0, 2-0 Blue) at Loyola (4-3, 1-1 Blue)

The AP’s No. 1 ranked 8A school, Mount Carmel can finish the regular season undefeated and clinch an outright Blue Division title with a win over Loyola. The Ramblers, three-time defending 8A state champions, are fighting for an at-large postseason spot. A loss could be troublesome for Loyola’s hopes.

St. Ignatius (2-6, 0-2 Blue) at Brother Rice (7-1, 1-1 Blue)

Brother Rice, which has scored 100 points over its last two games, can move up the playoff seeding ladder with a win against the Wolfpack this evening. The Crusaders also have a chance to split the Blue Division with Mount Carmel and Loyola, but the Ramblers must beat the Caravan.

St. Francis (6-2, 1-1 Green) at Nazareth (7-1, 2-0 Green)

St. Francis and Nazareth are firmly in the playoffs, but the Green Division championship hangs in the balance. The Roadrunners, AP’s No. 2 ranked 6A school, can win the outright division title with a win over the Spartans, AP’s No. 4 ranked 5A school. A three-way share of the division title could happen with a St. Francis victory and an IC Catholic Prep victory over St. Rita.

St. Rita (4-4, 0-2 Green) at IC Catholic Prep (6-2, 1-1 Green)

The Mustangs are on the bubble of postseason play and will greatly benefit from a win against the Knights, who punched their ticket to the playoffs last week. IC Catholic Prep has a shot at the Green Division title, but the Knights must take out St. Rita and St. Francis must defeat Nazareth on the road.

Montini (8-0, 2-0 White) at St. Laurence (5-3, 0-2 White)

AP’s No. 1 ranked 4A school, Montini controls its destiny in the White Division. The Broncos can claim the outright title and become only the fifth team in school history to finish the regular season unbeaten. Should the Vikings pull off the upset, St. Laurence would earn an automatic playoff bid.

Fenwick (6-2, 1-1 White) at Carmel (6-2, 1-1 White)

The Friars and Corsairs are jockeying for playoff positioning this evening. Fenwick, AP’s No. 4 ranked 6A school, can share the division title with a win and a Montini loss. Carmel, AP’s No. 7 ranked 7A school, has a shot to share the division title as well, but the Corsairs need a win and a Montini loss.

Providence (6-2, 2-0 Orange) at Joliet Catholic (3-5, 2-0 Orange)

Joliet Catholic’s playoff hopes hang in the balance and with 46 playoff points through eight weeks, the Hilltoppers have a slight chance to make it with a win over the Celtics, who earned their playoff spot last week. The winner of this game will clinch the outright Orange Division title this year.

Marist (3-5, 0-2 Orange) at Niles Notre Dame (3-5, 0-2 Orange)

The Redhawks are another school with an outside shot at making the playoffs with a win this evening. Marist, which has 42 playoff points, must beat the Dons to keep its playoff chance alive. Likewise, Niles Notre Dame has 39 playoff points and could be a longshot to advance with a victory.

St. Viator (1-7, 0-2 Purple) at St. Patrick (4-4, 2-0 Purple)

St. Patrick controls the Purple Division and can lock up the title with a win against head coach Robbie Gould and the struggling Lions, who’ve lost seven consecutive games. If they can clinch the division crown this evening, the Shamrocks will also move a step closer to reaching the postseason.

Benet (3-5, 1-1 Purple) at DePaul Prep (2-6, 1-1 Purple)

Should St. Viator upset St. Patrick this evening, then the winner of this game would earn a share of the Purple Division crown with the Shamrocks. Benet has suffered a myriad of injuries in recent weeks, while the Rams of DePaul Prep have endured a tough season after winning the 4A title in 2024.

Marian Catholic (2-6, 2-0 Red) at De La Salle (0-8, 0-2 Red)

The Spartans will win the Red Division and earn their second division title in three seasons with a victory over the Meteors, who’ve scored only 27 points in eight games. According to the IHSA website, De La Salle, which earned one victory last year, has not had a winless season in the last 100 years.

Leo (3-5, 1-1 Red) at Marmion (3-5, 1-1 Red)

After a 3-1 start, Marmion has lost four consecutive games and ceded control of the Red Division to Marian Catholic, which beat the Cadets 34-20. The Lions have lost five of their last six games. A win for either team, paired with a Marian Catholic loss, would split the Red Division title two ways.