Kendall County Week 9 IHSA football previews

Southwest Prairie West

Yorkville (7-1, 3-1) at Bolingbrook (6-2, 3-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Foxes: Yorkville bounced back from its first loss of the season for a workmanlike 21-13 win over Plainfield North in Week 8, setting up this matchup for the SPC West title. The Foxes are going for their second championship since joining the league in 2019, first outright title. Yorkville is tasked with an extreme challenge, slowing Bolingbrook’s speed and playmakers – but the Foxes’ defense has been up to the task so far, allowing just 99 points over eight games. Yorkville leading rusher T.J. Harland missed last week with a “lower body injury” and his status is uncertain. Junior Gavin Geegan, with 322 yards and four TDs, would get the call in Harland’s absence. Jack Beetham has thrown for 1,260 yards and 10 TDs, and rushed for six TDs, on the season, three last week.

About the Raiders: Bolingbrook is clearly on a positive roll right now and has now pieced together five consecutive wins, each one by at least a two-touchdown margin. The Raiders have found their way on offense behind a potent ground game. The Raiders Week 8 win over Minooka brought another factor into that equation as QB Tyson Ward ran for nearly 200 yards and scored four touchdowns and continues to provide an excellent offensive complement to RB TJ Lewis. Sophomore edge Darieon Prescott, who like Lewis holds several Division I offers, is the man to watch defensively. Bolingbrook won last year’s meeting with Yorkville 17-6.

Friday Night Drive pick: Yorkville

Minooka (5-3, 2-2) at Oswego East (6-2, 2-2)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Indians: Minooka had a four-game winning streak snapped with a loss to Bolingbrook in Week 8. For the first time since a Week 1 loss to St. Charles North, the Indians had a series of defensive letdowns and allowed Bolingbrook to stack up rushing yards in bunches. That’s something that obviously needs to get corrected because Minooka’s surge over the second half of the season has largely been fueled by keeping opponents down on the scoreboard and grinding out enough points to claim victories.

About the Wolves: Oswego East had its two-game winning streak snapped last Friday at Oswego. The Wolves want to get back to their tried and true formula, a ball-control offense with Jasiah Watson running behind a good offensive line. Watson is over 1,000 yards on the season, but was held to 69 yards last week. Donavin Eason had seven catches for 106 yards and a 36-yard TD reception from Niko Villacci. Oswego East seeks to reverse recent results against Minooka. The Wolves last beat the Indians in 2016. Minooka won last year’s meeting 17-7.

Friday Night Drive pick: Oswego East

Oswego (6-2, 2-2) at Plainfield North (2-6, 0-4)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Panthers: Oswego clinched a playoff bid last week by virtue of its 33-21 win over Oswego East. The Panthers’ offense got back on track after recent struggles – with the help of a breakout performance. Sophomore Ammar Banire rushed for 126 yards and two TDs. Mariano Velasco, who seems to make a big play either offensively or defensively every week, had a catch-and-run for a 94-yard go-ahead TD. Oswego typically has close contests with Plainfield North, and won last year’s meeting 21-13.

About the Tigers: Even though Plainfield North currently has a record of 2-6 they haven’t truly been out of any contests since Week 2. But despite that the Tigers haven’t seemed to be able to get themselves over the hump to win close games and its offense has been limited to two touchdowns or less in five of its eight contests this season. Sophomore RB Aaron Babino has been very productive since a varsity call-up which gives the Tigers a nice building block to look to for 2026.

Friday Night Drive pick: Oswego

Kishwaukee River Conference

Richmond-Burton (8-0, 6-0) at Plano (1-7, 1-5)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Rockets: Richmond-Burton got win No. 300 for coach Mike Noll last week with a KRC-clinching, 42-13 win over visiting Marengo. It was Noll’s 76th win at R-B since taking over the program in 2018. Junior running back Hunter Carley had a career night rushing the ball, as he gained 280 yards (16 carries) and scored six TDs (1, 11, 66, 71, 40 and 22 yards). He had all of R-B’s TDs.

About the Reapers: Plano finally got in the win column last week, a 21-8 win at Harvard in a matchup of previously winless teams. Dylan Saunders passed and ran for TDs, and James Smithey ran for a score. Defensively Cooper Beaty continued a stellar sophomore season with 15 tackles, 11 of them solos. Senior night at Reaper Stadium against an undefeated state-ranked team, Plano will be treating this one like its playoff game.

Friday Night Drive pick: Richmond-Burton

Sandwich (2-6, 2-4) at Marengo (6-2, 4-2)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About Sandwich: The Indians’ fleeting playoff hopes flamed out with a 55-6 loss to Woodstock North last week. It was the fifth time this season that Sandwich’s defense had given up 40-plus points in a game. Nick Michalek rushed for 80 yards and a TD and is over 1,000 yards rushing for a third consecutive season. Michalek and Jeffrey Ashley, third-year varsity members, will be playing the final game of fine careers.

About Marengo: Marengo, which has clinched a playoff berth, sits in a three-way tie for second place with Johnsburg and Woodstock North in the KRC after losing to Richmond-Burton 42-13 last week. Marengo trailed 21-0 at halftime but got a pair of TD passes from Sam Vandello in the second half. Vandello hit Hunter Muench from 29 yards out and Parker Mandelky from 46 yards out. Vandello finished 14-of-19 passing for 154 yards. Muench (38 yards) and Brady Kentgen (37 yards) each had four receptions. It was Marengo’s second loss in its past three games.

Friday Night Drive pick: Marengo