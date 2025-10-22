The Times IHSA football preview for Week 9 of the 2025 season

Marquette OB Anthony Couch makes a lateral pass to Connor Baker during the second quarter of last Saturday's against Knoxville at Gould Stadium in Ottawa. (Tom Sistak For Shaw Media)

Here’s a look at Week 9 of the IHSA/I8FA football season across The Times coverage area.

Nonconference

Granite City (0-8) at Ottawa (2-6)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Pirates: The Pirates’ losing streak has hit six games since a 2-0 start, with only the two losses to archrival La Salle-Peru – 41-24 in Week 3 and 28-14 three weeks ago – close contests. Putting together consistent offense (the Pirates are averaging 9.2 points per game during this six-game stretch) and finding defensive stops (Ottawa hasn’t allowed fewer than 28 points since Week 2) have eluded a Pirates squad that hopes to end the season on a high note. RB Archer Cechowicz stands at 610 rushing yards this season on 5.8 per attempt and eight TDs to lead an Ottawa rushing attack that is averaging 159.4 per Friday night.

About the Warriors: Other than last week’s 21-13 loss to Doniphan, Missouri, Granite City’s closest games have been 36-point losses to Centralia and Carbondale. All told Granite City — located just north of St. Louis — has been outscored 397-60.

Friday Night Drive pick: Ottawa

Marquette (5-3) at Morrison (2-6)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Crusaders: Coming off a solid 59-6 win over Knoxville in which it racked up 422 total yards, including 360 on the ground, Marquette is looking to close out the regular season strong. Last week Grant Dose led the way rushing for 162 yards and four touchdowns, while QB Anthony Couch threw for a pair of scores. The Crusaders’ defense has allowed seven or fewer points three of the last four games.

About the Mustangs: Morrison started the season with six consecutive losses against teams with a combined 34-14 record. However, the past two weeks have been wins over Dakota (48-16) and Fulton (31-21) and the Mustangs would love to end the season on a three-game win streak against their former Big Rivers Conference rival.

FND pick: Marquette

Oregon (5-3) at Dwight (5-3)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Hawks: They bounced back for a 20-18 win over Winnebago after a tough 21-15 loss to Stillman Valley in Week 7. Last week Jakobi Donegan ran for 140 yards and two TDs for Oregon, while Keaton Salsburg also ran for a score. Oregon has not won two straight games since starting the season 2-0.

About the Trojans: Dwight is on a three-game winning streak after last week’s 28-13 win over Warrensburg-Latham. The Trojans’ five wins should get them in the playoffs, but a win against Oregon (5-3) would lock it up. However, if Dwight loses in Week 9, it could make playoff pairings day nerve-racking for the Trojans as they have a low number of playoff points. Dwight is tied for the lowest amount of playoff points among teams listed in the 1A playoff outlook and have a lower number of points than all the 1A 4-4 teams.

FND pick: Oregon

Seneca's Cam Shriey (33) runs the ball against St. Joe-Ogden in last week's game at Seneca High School. (Katy Arnold for Shaw Local )

Seneca (8-0) vs. Carlyle (0-8)

When: 7 p.m. Friday at Maroa-Forsyth High School

About the Fighting Irish: Seneca posted a 39-36 win over St. Joe-Ogden last week, running out the final seven minutes after a huge defensive stop at their own 22-yard line. Cam Shriey, who converted two first downs on that fateful drive and finished with an eye-popping 274 yards and three touchdowns – from 80 on the game’s first snap, 65 and 3 yards – on 23 carries. Ethan Othon also broke the century mark rushing with 156 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries. QB Gunner Varland (15 carries for 45 yards and a TD), Liam Knoebel (seven rushes for 30 yards), and Brayden Simek (five for 15) accounted for the rest of Seneca’s 520 yards.

About the Indians: They have been outscored 298-109 on the season, including last week’s 34-0 loss to Wesclin. Carlyle’s leading rushers are Eli Gray (285 yards on the season) and Ethan Brinkman (260). QB Colin Rahm went 14-of-23 for 90 yards in last week’s defeat.

FND pick: Seneca

Illinois Central Eight

Streator (1-7, 0-5) at Manteno (5-3, 2-3)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Bulldogs: Coach Jay Slone’s rookie season leading Streator has had its challenges, but the Bulldogs can enter the offseason with momentum if they can score an upset at a Manteno team entering Week 9 full of momentum. Rather than a forfeit win over Lisle in Week 8, the Bulldogs opted to host a red-hot Dixon team in what was a 65-0 Dukes win. The Panthers will be the fifth straight playoff team the Bulldogs play to end the 2025 season and sixth overall, giving Slone and company plenty of quality experience as they head into their first full offseason together.

About the Panthers: Last week’s 25-20 win at Peotone is one of the most exciting in recent Manteno history, a late win at its biggest rival through plenty of late adversity. Most importantly, it gave the Panthers their fifth win of the season and gives them some breathing room in Week 9. But look for senior QB Connor Harrod, who ran for two first-half touchdowns and threw two more last week, and the Panthers to handle their business in attempts to draw a more favorable playoff seed.

FND Pick: Manteno

Kishwaukee River

Sandwich (2-6, 2-4) at Marengo (6-2, 4-2)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Sandwich Indians: Sandwich allowed the most points it has in a game this season last week, as the Indians lost to Woodstock North 55-6. It was the team’s third loss in a row. The Indians have allowed 307 points, most in the KRC. ... Sandwich lost to Marengo 28-14 in Week 9 last year but made the playoffs with five wins.

About the Marengo Indians: Marengo, which has clinched a playoff berth, sits in a three-way tie for second place with Johnsburg and Woodstock North in the KRC after losing to Richmond-Burton 42-13 last week. Marengo trailed 21-0 at halftime but got a pair of TD passes from Sam Vandello in the second half. Vandello hit Hunter Muench from 29 yards out and Parker Mandelky from 46 yards out. Vandello finished 14-of-19 passing for 154 yards. Muench (38 yards) and Brady Kentgen (37 yards) each had four receptions. It was Marengo’s second loss in its past three games.

FND pick: Marengo

Heart of Central Illinois Medium

Fieldcrest (1-7) at Warrensburg-Latham (3-5)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Knights: Fieldcrest has not won a Heart of Central Illinois Conference Medium Division or HCIC crossover game. The Knights’ lone win was a 46-0 rout of Walther Christian in a nonconference game. … Fieldcrest is averaging 10.3 points per game and allowing 44.1 per game against conference teams. … Last week in a 34-6 loss to Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, Zach Overocker rushed for 69 yards and a TD, while Lucas Anson ran for 134 yards on 26 attempts.

About the Cardinals: Warrensburg-Latham has lost four games in a row after a 3-1 start, including a 28-13 nonconference loss to Dwight last week. … The Cardinals outscored their opponents 112-20 in their three wins but have been outscored 146-39 in their five losses. … W-L had scored 13 points or less in each of the last four games. … The Cardinals beat Fieldcrest 21-0 last year.

FND pick: Warrensburg-Latham

8-Man Football Association

Bushnell-Prairie City (1-7) at FCW (5-3)

When: 7 p.m. Friday at Flanagan

About the Falcons: Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland is coming off a 42-30 victory over Peoria Heights last week, and while the Falcons are sitting comfortably with five wins as the I8FA field usually includes multiple 4-5 teams, they would love to finish the season strong and make it official. Expect the Falcons to keep it simple and rely on their defense, their offensive line, and the three-headed rushing attack of QB Brezdyn Simons and RBs Logan Ruddy and Leelynd Durbin.

About the Spartans: Bushnell-Prairie City began the season with four straight losses, then captured a wild 64-62 shootout against Peoria Heights in Week 5 before dropping its last three outings, For the season, the Spartans have given at least 40 points in any game.

FND pick: FCW