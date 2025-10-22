DeKalb County Week 9 IHSA football previews

Southwest Valley Red

DeKalb (2-6, 1-4) at Waubonsie Valley (1-7, 1-4)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Barbs: The DeKalb defense couldn’t get a stop last week in a 47-28 loss to Andrew, the fourth straight game it has surrendered at least 45 points. The Barbs allowed 65 points in their first four games combined. All four losses have come against playoff qualifiers, and three of them were against teams currently 7-1. Quarterback Cole Latimer threw for 318 yards, completed 20 of his 27 passes and had an interception and three touchdowns. Davon Grant had eight catches for 158 yards and a score. Friday will be Grant’s last game with the Barbs after setting the school’s high mark for catches and receiving yards in a career. He will play next year at Illinois. Coach Derek Schneeman the group of seniors has been great to work with and the team is hoping to send them out on a win.

About the Warriors: They followed their first win, 51-0 against Stagg, with a 37-7 loss to Lincoln-Way Central last week. Nolan Alberson completed a touchdown pass to Colin Ford late in the game. The Warriors had been on the uptick the past couple of years after an 0-9 season in 2022. They were 4-5 in 2023 and made the playoffs for the first time since 2018 last year. Schneeman said the Warriors are better than their record shows and have been involved in many close games this year.

Friday Night Drive pick: DeKalb

Big Northern Conference

Genoa-Kingston (4-4, 4-3) at Dixon (7-1, 6-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Cogs: They may be in play to make the playoffs even with four wins, although pulling off the upset will virtually guarantee a postseason spot. The Cogs rolled to a 62-6 win at Rock Falls last week, with Jaiden Lee scoring four times. Cody Cravatta has been a force for the Cogs in all three phases, leading the team on offense in the newly installed Gun-T offense. He’s also blocked multiple kicks this year and has been making plays and forcing turnovers from his linebacker spot. Three of the Cogs’ four losses this year are by a touchdown.

About the Dukes: They picked up a 65-0 win at Streator last week, their fifth shutout of the season. Only Byron and Winnebago have scored more than once against the Dukes’ defense this year. Linebacker Jake Whelan scored his first career touchdown, pushing the Dixon lead to 51 points just before halftime. Landon Knigge scored six times, including on a punt return. He had 177 yards and five rushing touchdowns. The week before, he had a five-touchdown performance against Winnebago.

Friday Night Drive pick: Dixon

Non-conference

Sycamore (4-4) at Cahokia (7-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Spartans: They struggled in a 50-10 loss at Morris last week, turning the ball over on four straight possessions. Now they face a win-and-you’re-in contest against the Comanches. “Week 9 means something, so that’s important. We’re playing for a reason,” Sycamore head coach Joe Ryan said. A loss won’t necessarily end the Spartans’ playoff hopes. If any four-win teams are eligible for the postseason, Sycamore will be near the top of the list. Ryan said there’s a lot to clean up after last week, although a lot of the issues were caused by a Morris team that has dominated their Interstate 8 opponents this season to reclaim the conference title from the Spartans. Ryan said the team hadn’t had a turnover problem before last week and said the players need to make plays when put in a 1-on-1 situation.

About the Comanches: They’re loaded with playmakers on both sides of the ball. In a 34-14 win against Collinsville last week, David Collier Jr. returned an interception for a touchdown, pushing the Comanches’ lead to two scores at the break after they trailed 7-6 at the start of the second quarter. Collier Jr. also had a 61-yard touchdown run late in the fourth. Quarterback Nigel Goodman threw for a touchdown and ran for another. Sycamore hosted Cahokia last year and won 52-14. The Comanches have already qualified for the postseason, which they’ve now done three of the last four years, including a quarterfinal run last year.

Friday Night Drive pick: Cahokia

Althoff Catholic (4-4) at Kaneland (6-2)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

About the Crusaders: The defending 1A champs picked up a 14-10 win against the Knights last year. This year, the Crusaders need a win to get into the postseason for a fourth straight season. They’re coming off a 23-0 loss to St. Mary’s South Side, the first time they were shut out since Sept. 2, 2022, in a 54-0 loss to eventual state champion St. Teresa. They’re averaging 27.4 points per game and surrendering 27.6 but have only played two one-score games this year.

About the Knights: It’s been a strange two games since they broke through against rival Sycamore with a 34-14 win. They lost to Rochelle, 21-20, the following week. Then last week, they needed a late field goal to hold off La Salle-Peru for a 23-21 win. Coach Michael Thorgesen said while both opponents played very well, there were things the Knights can improve upon as well. Against the Cavaliers, three trips inside the 5-yard line netted minus-seven points thanks to a couple of L-P stops and a turnover. But he said their heads are in the right spot and know that the Crusaders are fighting for their playoff lives. And they’ve been in a position to win both games despite the mistakes, which he views as a positive.

Friday Night Drive pick: Kaneland

Eight-man

Hiawatha (5-3) at West Carroll (6-2)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Hawks: They lost 54-14 to Polo last week and face another tough task with the Thunder. Coach Kenny McPeek said the Hawks will have to be physical against West Carroll. Both teams are about equal in the speed department, he said, making physicality key for his team. He also said the Hawks’ pass defense will have to be sharp. The Hawks have locked up their third playoff berth in the last four years and their first winning season since 2022.

About the Thunder: They come in off a big victory, 41-22 against a previously undefeated South Beloit team that had beaten Hiawatha 34-14 in Week 5. Quarterback Winter Harrington and receiver Roger Laborn hooked up twice for touchdowns. Aden Buccholz also added a rushing touchdown. Harrington threw for 148 yards and rushed for another 75.

Friday Night Drive pick: West Carroll