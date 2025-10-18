McNamara cruises in battle of unbeatens, Cedric Terrell III shines for Kays: Friday’s Daily Journal roundup

Bishop McNamara 49, Hope Academy 20: A guaranteed share of the Chicagoland Christian Conference title was on the line for Bishop McNamara against fellow unbeaten Hope Academy on Friday, and the Fightin’ Irish (8-0, 6-0 CCC) entered the driver’s seat for said title with a commanding road win. They also kept their longest unbeaten start in decades alive with one regular season game still ahead. Julius May ran for four touchdowns for the Irish with Jordan Callaway adding two rushing touchdowns and Malachi Lee adding another.

Kankakee 52, Thornton 6: Cedric Terrell III had a typically electric night for Kankakee (6-2, 5-0 Southland), throwing a 3-yard touchdown to David Andrade to open the Kays’ scoring and then had two receiving touchdowns, a rushing touchdown and a 77-yard kick return touchdown the rest of the way. The win was Kankakee’s sixth win in a row, five of which have come in blowout fashion.

Phillip Turner was 15-of-22 passing for 254 yards and three touchdowns. Kymani Billings had a 42-yard rushing touchdown and Ezekiel Sherrod had a 42-yard receiving touchdown from Turner. The Kays defense also forced a safety in the win.

Coal City 56, Herscher 7: Coal City (7-1, 5-0 Illinois Central Eight Conference) extended its winning streak to six games with Friday’s home win. Connor Henline was 9-of-10 passing for 205 yards and three touchdowns, two to Gavin Berger and one to Brody Widlowski. Logan Natyshok had 11 carries for 152 yards and three touchdowns. Aiden Scrogham and Bobby Rodriguez each had a rushing touchdown as well. Brock Finch had two interceptions.

For Herscher (5-3, 4-2 ICE), Tanner Jones was 14-of-18 passing for 90 yards and a touchdown to Dale Cloonen, who had four catches for 31 yards.

Wilmington 54, Reed-Custer 6: Ryan Kettman needed just eight carries to rack up 130 yards and three touchdowns as Wilmington (7-1, 5-0 ICE) cruised to its seventh straight win. He also had a pair of tackles and an interception. Billy Moore had three carries for 81 yards and two touchdowns while Dane Van Duyne had 74 yards and a touchdown on two carries. Hunter Kaitschuk had one carry, which he took 38 yards for a score.

For Reed-Custer (3-5, 2-4 ICE), Jesse Tresouthick was 6-of-20 passing for 115 yards, a touchdown and a pick. Kaiden Kline had five catches for 108 yards and a score.

Momence 44, Watseka 19: Momence (3-5, 3-5 Vermilion Valley Conference) bounced back from consecutive losses and set a new season high in points in Friday’s road win. Erick Castillo was 20-of-31 passing for 309 yards and five touchdowns and also ran for 86 yards on nine carries. Jayden Dau had seven catches for 174 yards and a pair of touchdowns while also recording an interception on defense.

For Watseka (1-7, 1-7 VVC), Frankie Shervino had 104 rushing yards on 14 carries and Dennis Goodman had 94 rushing yards on 11 carries. The pair also connected for a 50-yard passing touchdown with Goodman on the receiving end. Goodman also had seven solo tackles, five assists and an interception.

Clifton Central 44, Iroquois West 8: Brady Shule threw for 221 yards and three touchdowns for Clifton Central (7-1, 7-1 VVC). He found Derek Meier five times for 125 yards and a pair of touchdowns and also connected with Andrew Rohlwing for a score. Rohlwing also caught a 44-yard touchdown from Blake Chandler. Everett Bailey and Evan Cox each had a rushing touchdown for the Comets.

No individual stats were available for Iroquois West (1-7, 1-7 VVC).