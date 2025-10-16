Steve Soucie’s Week 8 games to watch: Unbeatens face myriad of challenges

Marian Central's Colin Hernon, left, is pressured by Bishop McNamara's Victor Rosales during an October 2025 game at Bishop McNamara. Bishop McNamara looks to continue its rise back to prominence in a showdown with fellow undefeated Chicago Hope in Week 8. (Mason Schweizer)

Last week, the list of games on the schedule didn’t seem to formulate much of a problem for the top teams in the state.

But in reality, Week 7 turned out to be a bit of a slippery slope for some of the state’s top teams.

However, while Week 7’s schedule didn’t stand out on paper, Week 8 doesn’t appear to be fooling around.

There are three matchups between a pair of undefeated teams statewide.

But there’s a next level of games that can easily be characterized as top-flight as well.

There are nine other games where one of the state’s remaining undefeated squads faces an opponent on the opposite side that has at least five victories.

And from the group of 67 teams statewide that currently have 6-1 records, not counting the teams from that group already playing undefeated teams, 14 more are squaring off against teams with at least five wins.

The quality of this schedule is quite deep, and when it’s over the playoff landscape could look a lot different than it does now.

Here’s a look at some of the top games in Week 8:

Fenwick (6-1) at Mount Carmel (7-0), 7:30 p.m. Friday: Mount Carmel has continued to move through CCL/ESCC play largely unchallenged thus far. Fenwick is the next team to take a crack at trying to upend the Caravan and the Friars will clearly have their hands full in that quest.

Warren (6-1) at Lake Zurich (6-1), 7 p.m. Friday: Headed toward a collision in the North Suburban Conference all season, both of these two teams have been stellar in league play. Very quietly, Lake Zurich’s defense has been outstanding allowing just 10 points in its last six games. Warren, on the other hand, have had little trouble scoring points with an offense keyed by standout RB Aaron Stewart.

Glenbrook South (6-1) at Maine South (6-1), 7:30 p.m. Friday: Maine South has been overpowering foes since being overpowered itself by Lincoln-Way East back in Week 1 while Glenbrook South, after claiming an impressive win over York, has sort of flown under the radar, stacking up wins in all but one of its games.

Bishop McNamara (7-0) at Hope Academy (7-0), 7 p.m. Friday: Although they don’t have a long-standing history, Bishop McNamara has never beaten Hope Academy and it would like nothing more than to make this the first time as it tries to get closer to completing the school’s first undefeated regular season since 1998. Hope Academy is trying to prove it’s ready to make the postseason transition from Class 1A to Class 3A successfully a win here would certainly show that.

Bradley-Bourbonnais (6-1) at Lincoln-Way West (7-0), 7 p.m. Friday: Lincoln-Way West is trying to keep on the path for the school’s first-ever undefeated regular season but will have a stern challenge here from a capable Bradley-Bourbonnais team that is trying to forge itself at least a share of a conference title with a big win here.

Other games: Loyola at Carmel; Stockton at Durand-Pecatonica; Richland County at Casey-Westfield; Monmouth at Rockridge; Williamsville at Maroa-Forsyth; Marengo at Richmond-Burton; Antioch at Wauconda; Sacred Heart Griffin at Glenwood; Glenbard West at York; Lemont at Richards; Kenwood vs. Morgan Park; Downers Grove North at Lyons; Prospect at Hersey; Oswego East at Oswego.