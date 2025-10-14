2025 IHSA playoff outlook for Week 8: What do DeKalb County teams need to do to make the field of 256?

Hiawatha's Aiden Cooper (6) runs the ball before being brought down by Rockford Christian Life defender Ethan Vistine during the game on last week at Hiawatha High School. (David Toney for Shaw Local News /David Toney)

With two weeks left in the regular season, the playoff picture for DeKalb County football teams is taking shape, and for a lot of teams, the margin for error is razor-thin. Here’s a look at where each team sits heading into Week 8.

Rochelle's Mark Green tackles a Kaneland player last week in Maple Park. (Photo provided by Marcy DeLille )

Sitting comfortably

Kaneland (5-2, 31 playoff points)

The Knights are coming off a somewhat surprising 21-20 home loss to Rochelle last week that kept them from becoming the seventh Class 5A team to clinch an automatic playoff bid. This week they face a La Salle-Peru team that hasn’t beaten anyone except Ottawa this year, but also nearly pulled off an upset at Sycamore in a 34-28 loss. The Knights close the year at home against Althoff Catholic, the defending 1A state champs. Kaneland lost to them in Belleville last year, 14-10. Of the 17 5A teams that are 5-2, Kaneland is eighth in playoff points, so winning out could be key in getting a home game in the first round of the playoffs.

The Hawks picked up their fifth win with their second victory over Rockford Christian Life this season. That should be enough to get them into the I8FA playoffs. Now they have the chance to improve their seeding. It won’t be easy, playing two of the top 8-man teams. They host Polo (6-1) this week, then head to West Carroll (5-2) to close the season. Two losses might mean seeing one of these teams again in the postseason, or even potentially the Milledgeville (7-0) team that has beaten both of them.

Sycamore's Griffin Larsen hands the ball off to Dylan Curtis during their game against La Salle-Peru last week at Sycamore High School. (Mark Busch)

Work to do

Sycamore (4-3, 38 playoff points)

Even though the Spartans likely just need a win to get into the postseason, their schedule isn’t exactly doing them any favors. They face a 7-0 Morris team this week that has won each of their four conference games so far by at least three touchdowns. Then they close the year with a long trip to Cahokia (6-1). Last year, the Spartans beat the Comanches in Sycamore as Cahokia finished the year 9-3. One good thing on the Spartans’ side is their 38 playoff points, third-most in 5A. If any four-win teams are eligible for the postseason, the Spartans may end up high on the list.

Genoa-Kingston running back Owen Zaccard (33) celebrates his touchdown with Blake Ides (17) and Carson Charnstrom (66) in the Cogs' 56-38 win over North Boone last month in Genoa. (Photo provided by Phil Jerbi)

Hail Mary time

Genoa-Kingston (3-4, 34 playoff points)

The Cogs need two wins to secure a playoff berth. They seem poised to pick up win No. 4 this week against a winless Rock Falls team. But Dixon looms in Week 9, a team that had four straight shutouts before Winnebago put up two late touchdowns in a 50-15 win for the Dukes last week. Three of the Cogs’ four losses this year are by a touchdown. They lost 27-20 to Oregon (4-3) to start the year, 14-7 to Stillman Valley (4-3) in Week 2 and 35-28 to Seneca (7-0) in Week 4.

Dekalb's Brandon Williams Jr. carries the ball on a play as Bradley-Bourbonnais' Dereon Warren and Calvin Kohl, left, look to stop him in a game last week. (Nicholas Holstein for Shaw Local)

Playing spoiler

DeKalb (2-5, 35 playoff points)

The Barbs don’t have a path into the postseason, but they can affect the playoff field. They host Andrew (4-3) this week. The Thunderbolts haven’t beaten a team with more than two wins this season, and needed a 42-40 thriller to beat Waubonsie Valley (1-6). With Bradley-Bourbonnais (6-1) lurking for the Thunderbolts in Week 9, a DeKalb win could keep Andrew from a second straight playoff appearance.