Morris dominates up front on its way to convincing win in Ottawa

Morris' Logan Conroy runs in the first touchdown against Ottawa on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025 at King Field in Ottawa. (Katy Arnold for Shaw Local )

Morris coach Alan Thorson said his offense has a lot of weapons.

That depth was on display in a 42-0 win Friday against Ottawa. With leading rusher Caeden Curran out, senior quarterback Brady Varner and junior running back Mick Smith were a part of four of Morris’ six touchdowns.

Logan Conroy, R.J. Kennedy and Luis Loza accounted for Morris’ other scores.

“We have a returning quarterback and he’s got a lot of experience at the varsity level and does a great job,” Thorson said. “We feel like we have some weapons on the perimeter to throw to. Logan Conroy’s been having a great season and R.J. Kennedy was the one that had the nice touchdown pass. I thought Mick stepped up and ran extremely hard and how we wanted him to.”

Smith said he and his fellow ballcarriers’ job was made easier by a Morris (7-0, 4-0) offensive line that created running lanes for him throughout the night. He finished with 59 yards on 10 carries on his way to two touchdowns.

“We ended up blocking really well, I had some good holes to cut to,” Smith said. “Where it was supposed to be was always open. Our line, our right side, Brody Hibner and Tamatoa Le’au, they always had a great block for me to run behind.”

The Pirates (2-4, 0-4) had some defensive success early, forcing Morris into a turnover on downs on its first drive after stopping a 4th and 1 play from the Pirates 2.

Offensively, however, the Pirates couldn’t muster much Friday. The Pirates had one first down in the first half and two in the second half, resulting in eight punts, a lost fumble and an interception. One of those punts returned for a Loza touchdown.

“I think Morris just overwhelmed us with their physicality and I don’t think our kids ever really recovered,” Ottawa coach Chad Gross said. “Up front, both lines, (Morris) just dominated the game and that’s really what it comes down to.”

Thorson praised his defense, which came into Friday giving up 16.2 points per game, calling it the standout performance of the evening.

“I just think we play fast,” Thorson said. “Our defense is all over the place. We like to move around and we like to give a lot of different looks, and at the same time, you have to execute, you have to tackle, and you have to make plays, and we did that as a team.”

Conroy opened the scoring for Morris, taking an end around in from 18 yards for the score. On their next possession, Varner connected with Kennedy in the corner of the end zone for a 28-yard strike through the air. A fumble recovery on the Pirates 6 yard line resulted in a Smith touchdown run on the next play and capped off a 21-point first quarter explosion for Morris.

“I give credit to my O-line (on the touchdown pass),” said Varner, who finished 6-for-8 passing with 76 yards and 43 yards rushing on four carries. “They were giving me a ton of time. Just both sides of the ball, our line was doing good. We’ve got a big o-line, they’re probably one of the biggest in the state, so we’ve got to take advantage of that. We’re just going to keep pounding the rock on you and then we’ll throw on top of you, and go deep.”

Smith added another touchdown run before halftime and Varner capped off Morris’ scoring with a 13-yard touchdown run in the third quarter. The biggest play of the night came from Loza, who picked up a bouncing punt, and followed his blocks for a punt return from midfield.

“We spend a lot of time on special teams, probably a lot more than most teams do,” Thorson said. “We felt like we could get a good return. We set up a nice wall and we just had the perfect blocking down field and everybody executed.”

To go along with the defense’s goal-line stand in the first quarter, the Pirates’ George Shumway intercepted a pass in the end zone to halt a Morris drive.

Archer Cechowiz led the Pirates’ offense with 41 yards on 16 carries.

Gross said there were a few defensive highlights for the Pirates, but the loss was explained simply.

“It comes down to, up front you have to be physical,” Gross said. “They were more physical than us. They were able to just dominate and do what they wanted offensively and defensively. Unfortunately, it’s that simple.”