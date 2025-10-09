Steve Soucie’s Week 7 games to watch: Playoff implications abound as stretch run arrives

York celebrates a touchdown during the varsity football game between York and Hinsdale Central on Friday, Oct. 3, 2025 in Hinsdale, IL. York started a brutal second half of the season with a win over Hinsdale Central and looks to keep the roll going with a road trip to Downers Grove North this week. (Tony Gadomski/Tony Gadomski for Shaw Local New)

None of the 45 undefeated teams in Illinois are playing one another in Week 7.

But just because there aren’t showdown games of that nature, that doesn’t mean that the Week 7 schedule lacks intrigue.

There are also 121 teams that have already secured the fifth win that will almost certainly assure a spot in the playoff field, but just underneath them is a large group of 175 teams that either have four or three wins at this point.

For that group, Week 7, and a possible victory that might come in that week, could make that journey to playoff qualification a lot easier. For those that don’t get that win, the road suddenly becomes a lot more difficult.

And the intrigue in Week 7 comes from a heavy amount of games within that group of 175 teams where two teams from within it are locking horns.

Will those playoff pictures start to clear? Or will they get a whole lot more fuzzy?

Here’s a look at some of the top games in Week 7:

Glenbard West (6-0) at Hinsdale Central (4-2), 7:30 Friday: Glenbard West continues to steamroll its way through a very difficult schedule and hopes that can continue. Hinsdale Central has already shown it is back to being included in the discussion in the upper tier of the conference and would like nothing more than to gain a huge statement winning here.

York (5-1) at Downers Grove North (5-1), 7 p.m. Friday: York started the difficult backloaded portion of its schedule with a win over Hinsdale Central in Week 6 and still wants to try to make a run at a conference title while Downers Grove North is trying to continue to stack wins while QB Owen Lansu is sidelined.

Yorkville (6-0) at Oswego East (5-1), 7 p.m. Friday: A stingy Yorkville defense has set the stage for an undefeated season for the Foxes thus far, but Oswego East hasn’t had a lot of trouble posting points this season and should give that defense a good test.

Fremd (6-0) at Barrington (5-1), 7:30 Friday: Fremd has been moving along nicely through the regular season thus far, but Barrington likely will provide the biggest challenge to date if not for the entire season.

Loyola (4-1) at Providence (4-2), 7:30 Friday: Loyola has rebounded nicely from a loss to Brother Rice two weeks ago and has slowly started to build experience. It should provide a stern test to a resurgent Providence squad that is hoping to claim a statement win.

Other games of note: Bishop McNamara at Wheaton Academy; St. Charles North at Wheaton Warrenville South; Washington at Dunlap; Rolling Meadows at Prospect; Stevenson at Warren; Richards at Oak Lawn Community; Mount Carmel at Joliet Catholic; Payton vs. Kenwood; Richmond-Burton at Woodstock North; Casey Westfield at Mt. Carmel; Rochelle at Kaneland