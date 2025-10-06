Streator’s Aiden Ferris, Ottawa’s Archer Cechowicz come up big in losses: The Times Week 6 Football Notebook

Ottawa's Archer Cechowicz (14) celebrates a touchdown during the Pirates' win over Plano on Week 1 of the 2025 season. (Photo provided by Mark D. Parris )

Here’s more from the Times area’s sidelines in Week 6 of the 2025 football season.

Cechowicz producing for Ottawa

Despite Ottawa having lost its last four games after a 2-0 start, Pirates senior running back Archer Cechowicz is quietly having an excellent season as the centerpiece of an Ottawa offense that is still outrushing its opponents on the season, 186.5 yards per game to 145.2 allowed.

Or perhaps not so quietly.

“At the end of every game, Archer gets complimented by opposing coaches,” Ottawa head coach Chad Gross said of Cechowicz, who rushed for 116 yards last Friday in a loss to La Salle-Peru. “He ain’t the biggest kid in the world, but he’s a football player, and I’d take him any day on any team I have ever coached.”

Cechowicz has also been exceedingly effective, averaging 6.2 yards per carry on his 87 rushing attempts for 549 yards this season. With his three receptions for 39 yards figured in, he is on pace to finish with 882 yards from scrimmage this season. With a big game down the stretch, he could surpass 1,000.

Jerrad Clark (21) returns an interception, following lead blocker Aiden Ferris (17), during a Streator football summer practice at Doug Dieken Stadium in Streator. (J.T. Pedelty)

Ferris’ rolling stop big for Bulldogs

Streator’s potential game-tying fourth-quarter drive ended with a lost fumble at midfield with 5:43 remaining, and five plays later Herscher was in the end zone to put away its 28-14 win over the Bulldogs.

That Streator even had that opportunity, though, was thanks to a huge play by senior defensive lineman Aiden Ferris.

With the Tigers electing to go for it to all-but ice the game on a fourth-and-2 at the Streator 16-yard line, Ferris timed the snap count perfectly and submarined under the Tigers offensive line, rolling into the legs of Herscher fullback Jaxon Sukley and tripping him up a full yard short of the yard to gain.

Streator’s Aiden Ferris knifes in for the stop on 4th-&-2 vs Herscher pic.twitter.com/nJArixbzlq — J.T. Pedelty (@jtpedelty) October 4, 2025

“Just resilience,” Streator coach Jay Slone said of the Bulldogs’ stop that gave the ball back to their offense down eight points with 8:53 to play. “I told them this week, it’s got to be speed, it’s got to be tenacity, and Ferris is a perfect example of that.

“You know, being a senior, flying around, really taking charge of that defensive line, I’m proud of him. That’s [a result] of all the hard work he’s put in.”

Seneca’s Cam Shriey fights Marquette’s Easton Debernardi as he crosses the goal line to score in the first quarter Friday at Marquette. (Tom Sistak For Shaw Media)

Seneca’s Shriey filling his role to a ‘T’

When the Fighting Irish face a time – as they did a few times in Friday’s win over Marquette – where they need some critical yards, more often than not senior running back Cam Shriey is going to get the ball.

And more often than not, Shriey is going to get those yards.

“Cam has been a go-to back for us this season when yardage gets tough,” Seneca coach Terry Maxwell said. ”Even though we don’t have one running back that is our feature back, when he gets the ball he is tough to stop."

On the season so far, Shriey has 83 carries for 843 yards (10.2 ypc) and 14 TDs.

“He stresses the defense and opens up opportunities for our other running options,” Maxwell said. “He’s a physical runner with good size and good speed, very tough for one guy to bring down. ...

“Cam has really worked hard on his speed and strength and bought into the offense by faking and blocking as well as attacking defenses running the ball.”

Marquette quarterback Anthony Couch gets around St. Bede players Stuart McGunnigal and Brody Burris during a run in game earlier this season Gould Stadium in Ottawa. (Scott Anderson)

Marquette’s Couch shines despite loss

Crusaders QB Anthony Couch put together a solid outing despite the loss to Seneca on Friday, starting with a perfect 40-yard TD strike to Connor Baker on the third play of the game. The senior signal-caller finished 15-of-24 passing for 193 yards and 4 TDs against the Irish.

“Anthony is playing really well at this point in the season,” said Marquette coach Ken Carlson. “His accuracy and decision-making has really improved this year. He is getting the ball out on time and has really settled into the new offensive schemes we have implemented this year.

“Anthony understands what we are trying to accomplish with each play and scheme and has really taken control of the offense. I feel comfortable calling any play at any time, because I know that Anthony doesn’t get rattled and will execute his job. I’m really excited about what Anthony can accomplish with his teammates during the remainder of the season.”