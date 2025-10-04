Wauconda rallies in the second half to beat Grant, stay unbeaten

There was no sense of panic for Wauconda.

Down 12 points in the first half, the Bulldogs scored 15 consecutive points to take a 22-19 lead early in the third quarter.

Wauconda moved to 6-0 and qualified for the playoffs with a 43-39 win over host Grant in a Northern Lake County Conference shootout Friday night.

“I thought we were all right when we were down,” Wauconda coach Chris Prostka said. “It was a good win against a very good Grant team. We have to eliminate the penalties and clean some things up. It is exciting to qualify for the playoffs.”

Wauconda (4-0 in the conference) pounded the ball for 415 yards on the ground led by Jackson Rudolph with 202 yards on 27 carries with two touchdowns. Brody Rudolph also gained 99 yards on 15 carries and recovered a fumble on defense.

“I am tired but this is a great win,” Brody Rudolph said. “It is all worth it.“

Cole Koreycanek gained 93 yards on 11 carries with two touchdowns.

Koreycanek also threw a 36-yard touchdown pass to Luke Sickmeir, who also caught a 22-yard TD pass from Jake Throstenson.

Sickmeier grabbed 7 passes for 142 yards.

“I try to catch every pass I can,” said Sickmeier. “The TD passes were perfectly thrown by Jake and Corey. I dropped a couple I should have got. We didn’t panic when we were down early. It is great to make the playoffs with six wins.”

Noah Kosiek had an interception and Vit Stromsky recovered an onside kick which led to a touchdown for the winners.

Grant (4-2, 2-2) got a great performance from senior running back Tyler Zdon, who ran for 173 yards on 16 carries with a 35-yard touchdown run. He also caught a 71-yard TD pass from Matt Gipson.

“Tyler is a special player and he was nicked up,” Grant coach Tim Norwood said. “He is just a great player who can run and catch.”

Gipson completed 11-of-18 passes for 218 yards and 3 touchdowns — one to Zdon and two to Max Hembrey.

“Matt had a great game,” Norwood said. “He took some hits but hung in there.”

Norwood praised his team.

“The core value of our team is great effort,” he said. “The kids never gave up. We have to execute better against a great team like Wauconda.”

