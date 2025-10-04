Jonas Williams breaks IHSA career passing TD record, Lincoln-Way East rolls past Metea Valley

Lincoln-Way East's Blaise LaVista and Jonas Williams celebrate with teammates after Williams breaks the IHSA career passing touchdown record during a varsity football game against Metea Valley at Lincoln-Way East on Oct. 3, 2025. (Laurie Fanelli)

Records fell like raindrops for Lincoln-Way East on Friday night, guaranteeing an autumn playoff harvest.

First, quarterback Jonas Williams took possession of the IHSA career touchdown passing record, then extended it to 131 with a four-touchdown outburst.

Second, Griffins coach Rob Zvonar collected his 250th career victory in 25 years of coaching.

The two marks are directly connected. From the start, when Lincoln-Way East opened, Zvonar and his staff have been able to cultivate excellent talent. Williams is only the latest example. The Southern California-bound senior connected on 13-of-18 passes for 292 yards in his half of action.

And by the way, the Griffins annexed a 42-6 victory over Metea Valley, their sixth victory in as many starts this season, which brings with it playoff eligibility. That’s not really news. The Griffins have never missed the playoffs.

“The biggest thing is just taking it week to week,” Williams said. “We win the state championship in Weeks 1-13. We all have to get back in the lab. I have to improve, the offense has to improve, because we’re nowhere near where we need to be yet.”

Lincoln-Way East's Jonas Williams looks for an open teammate during a varsity football game against Metea Valley at Lincoln-Way East on Oct. 3, 2025. (Laurie Fanelli)

You could have fooled the homecoming audience. Williams and his cohorts needed only 1 minute, 50 seconds to lock up the passing record with career touchdown pass No. 128, a 3-yard crossing-pattern pass on third-and-goal to Matt Orban over the middle, which triggered a raucous celebration. He completed four passes for 76 yards in the drive, hitting passes over the middle and to the sidelines, something of a mini-resume of his career.

That score put Jordan Roberts of Aurora Christian and Tyler Hutchinson of Greenville into second with 127 touchdown passes each.

Williams found sophomore Jack Murphy for the next score, a 30-yard completion set up by Kelvin Hayden’s interception of Charlie Larson. His 34-yard completion of Chauncey Robinson on the next series made it three touchdown passes in 4:22 of offensive possession.

Williams’ efforts are varying degrees of excellence, and Friday’s was among his best, taking his season numbers to 1,654 yards and 24 touchdowns. The achievement was tempered only by his modesty.

“Sometimes I’m mad the guys don’t get as much exposure as they should,” Williams said. “It’s not a one-man show. I’m surrounded by greatness.”

Lincoln-Way East's Brody Gish gets tackled by the Metea Valley defense during a varsity football game at Lincoln-Way East on Oct. 3, 2025. (Laurie Fanelli)

Including Orban, who caught four passes for 76 yards, Robinson, who caught three for 77 yards (the last from able backup Tyler Knollenberg), and Brody Gish, whose nine carries for 34 yards belied his worth.

“It’s all just a blessing,” Williams said. “Having such a good team around me to support me, and a good team in my family, my parents, my friends, it’s great to go through this journey with everyone, and kind of just half fun with it.

“Coach called more passes at the start of the game than he typically would, but it was going to happen. I’m glad it happened tonight, and it’s special because it’s on our homecoming night.”

The Griffins’ first-team defense allowed only 113 yards. Metea’s touchdown, a 3-yard running-clock score by quarterback Charlie Larson, came against the second string.

“It’s how we get there, and we have played well play-in and play-out,” Zvonar said of the defense. “We’ve got to keep getting better because our opponents will get better.”

Metea Valley (2-4, 0-4 Southwest Valley Blue) has to win out to have a chance at the playoffs, beginning next week with Naperville Central. Lincoln-Way East (6-0, 4-0) visits Homewood-Flossmoor.