IC Catholic Prep, on Grant Bowen’s go-ahead TD catch, wins thriller at St. Francis

IC Catholic Prep's Grant Bowen (11) runs the ball while being defended by St. Francis's Preston Shipley (9) during the game on Friday Oct. 3, 2025, held at St. Francis High School. (David Toney for Shaw Local News /David Toney)

Grant Bowen is well-versed with IC Catholic Prep’s most bitter rivalry, but his own debut in it was delayed.

The Knights’ sophomore receiver/linebacker, son of IC Catholic assistant and former pro Matt Bowen, estimated he’s been going to games with St. Francis since he was 5 years old.

But Grant Bowen, a Division I prospect, missed that game and four others last season with a growth plate fracture in his left side.

“This was a long time coming,” Bowen said.

Indeed, it was worth the wait.

Bowen caught two second-half touchdown passes from Nate Lang, the second the go-ahead score early in the fourth quarter.

IC Catholic hung on for a 35-28 win at St. Francis, its first in the rivalry since 2022 and first since both schools joined the CCL/ESCC Green.

Bowen’s second score, which proved to be the game-winner, came two plays after the Knights received a fortuitous bounce.

St. Francis went for it on fourth-and-1 from its 29 in a tie game, and Tivias Caldwell Jr. ran for the first down. But an IC Catholic defender popped the ball up in the air and St. Francis recovered, but back shy of the sticks.

The Knights quickly capitalized.

Lang found Bowen across the middle for a 22-yard TD and 35-28 lead with 9:41 left.

“That was a great call by coach,” Bowen said. “He saw the defense that I could get separation and it was a great throw by Nate. He put it right where I could get it.”

It capped off quite a week for Bowen, who just received scholarship offers from Illinois and Iowa, the latter his dad’s alma mater.

Bowen earlier made a leaping 11-yard grab on a fade from Lang for a 28-21 lead, and finished with four catches and 78 yards.

At 6-foot-4 and 205 pounds, Bowen hardly looks like a sophomore. And his contributions to the Knights can be seen everywhere.

“Special player. Special player that makes special plays,” IC Catholic coach Bill Krefft said. “You talk about what he does – he does everything for us. He’s out at receiver catching balls, he’s jumping in defense, he’s playing slot, we have him in man coverage and out of position. There is nothing he can’t do."

IC Catholic Prep's Grant Bowen (11) catches the ball in the endzone on Friday Oct. 3, 2025, while traveling to take on St. Francis High School. (David Toney for Shaw Local News /David Toney)

Lang was 11-for-18 passing for 226 yards for IC Catholic (4-2, 1-1), which picked up a huge win in its push to return to the playoffs. And did so after losses to Nazareth and Marist that likewise came down to the last minute.

“Great win,” Krefft said. “That’s a good team over there, beat a lot of quality opponents. You look at our league, every week somebody can beat anyone. Any given night, whoever executes is going to win it.”

The game ended in somewhat controversial fashion.

IC Catholic, looking to run the clock out in the final two minutes, faced third and 5 near midfield. The Knights appeared to commit a false start, but instead an offsides was called on St. Francis.

St. Francis was subsequently called for two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties and head coach Bob McMillen ejected.

“I was so mad. It’s a bad call,” McMillen said.

The Spartans on their previous possession dropped a tying touchdown in the end zone.

St. Francis also turned it over twice on the IC Catholic side in the first half.

“We just didn’t play a good football game. Did not play good,” McMillen said. “They played better than us this year. They’re well-coached, they beat us tonight.”

The game started in wild fashion, six touchdowns in the first 14 minutes.

St. Francis's Tivias Caldwell jr. (42) runs in for a touchdown during the game on Friday Oct. 3, 2025, while being held back by an IC Catholic Prep player held at St. Francis High School. (David Toney for Shaw Local News /David Toney)

Lang threw TD passes to Tamarion Garner for 63 yards and Quai McGee for 55 for a 14-0 Knights’ lead. Caldwell broke off a 32-yard TD run, and St. Francis QB Brock Phillip (18 for 44, 252 yards) threw a 67-yard TD pass to Dylan Liner on the last play of the first quarter.

Caldwell’s 39-yard TD run put St. Francis ahead 21-14, but IC Catholic’s Jaden Penna returned the ensuing kickoff 95 yards for a TD to tie it 21-21, where it remained until halftime.

St. Francis (4-2, 1-1) got inside the 30 on its second-to-last drive, but IC Catholic’s Foley Calcagno dropped Phillip for a seven-yard loss and a fourth-down pass was incomplete.

“Very happy with our defense, Foley Calcagno, Will Schmidt, Jalen Banks, Tamarion Garner, doing a great job squeezing, executing the details, playing the right way,” Krefft said. “We could tackle a little better but proud of them.”

