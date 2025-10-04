E-PC tops Forreston: Friday football roundup

Northwest Upstate Illini
Eastland-Pearl City 54, Forreston 24: The Wildcats (4-2, 3-2) snapped Forreston’s four-game win streak with the home win. Draven Zier had 182 yards rushing and four TDs for E-PC in the win. Zier also went over 1,000 yards rushing for the season. E-PC led 30-8 heading into the fourth quarter. Forreston (4-2, 4-2) had 275 yards rushing in the setback.
Fulton 55, Dakota 14: The Steamers (1-5, 1-5) got in the win column after a tough last four weeks. It was a season-high in scoring for Fulton, which previously came in the 36-28 loss to Forreston.
Lena-Winslow 46, Morrison 7: The Mustangs fell to 0-6 with the loss. The third-ranked Panthers have allowed just three TDs in their last four games.
Big Northern Conference
Winnebago 44, Rock Falls 12: The Rockets fell to 0-6 after the Indians pulled away in the home contest. It was a 14th-straight loss for Rock Falls.
Oregon 45, North Boone 13: Jakobi Donagen led the Hawks (4-2, 4-2) with 173 yards rushing and four TDs in the road win. Oregon held the Vikings scoreless until the fourth quarter and led 28-0 at halftime.
Three Rivers Rock
Erie-Prophetstown 42, Riverdale 36: The Panthers (4-2, 2-2) held on to win after the Rams (4-2, 2-2) had a hail mary pass denied in the end zone. E-P led 42-30 late in the game before Riverdale nearly came back. The Panthers scored over 40 points for the second straight week.
8-Man Football Association
Amboy 68, Peoria Heights 0: The Clippers improved to 5-1 after the road win. It was Amboy’s fifth straight win and third time scoring over 60 points this season.
Milledgeville 54, West Carroll 14: Kyson Francis threw three TD passes for the Missiles (6-0) in the home win. Spencer Nye had 101 yards rushing with two TDs rushing and two TDs receiving. Karter Livengood also threw a TD. Aden Buchholz had 160 yards rushing and two TDs for West Carroll (4-2).
Polo 54, Orangeville 8: Polo (5-1) built a 46-0 halftime lead in the home win. JT Stephenson threw two TDs to Mercer Mumford, who also scored four TDs on the ground with 174 yards rushing.
River Ridge 52, AFC 12: The Raiders fell to 1-5 after the road loss. The Wildcats improved to 2-4 with the win.