Adrian Leon sets school record with 9 extra points in Genoa-Kingston’s 63-14 win at Rockford Lutheran

Adrian Leon kicks an extra point in Genoa-Kingston's 63-14 win over Rockford Lutheran on the road Friday, October 3, 2025. Leon was 9 for 9 on XPs, setting a school record. (Photo provided by Phil Jerbi)

Genoa-Kingston scored nine touchdowns on Friday in a 63-14 win at Rockford Lutheran.

And every time, Adrian Leon connected on an extra point, setting a school record in going 9 for 9.

He certainly had plenty of chances thanks to a Cogs’ offense that put up 56 points last week in a win over North Boone. He connected on 7 of 8 kicks to tie the school record.

“Man, it’s a relief [to have a reliable kicker], I’ll say that,” Genoa-Kingston head coach Cam Davekos said. “We can trust in Adrian to get the job done and solidify a point for us. And we have confidence in him to hit some deep field goals for us too. He’s a good safety net to have.”

Cody Cravatta had touchdown runs of 14 and 60 yards in the win. He also threw three touchdown passes. Ben Kleba had a pair of TD catches from 32 and 57 yards, while Jaiden Lee had a 42-yard catch for a score.

Owen Zaccard added touchdown runs of 41, 40 and 11 yards. After the running clock was achieved, Ethan Garcia had an interception for the Cogs and Brycen Wiegertz had a 55-yard touchdown run.

The Cogs move to 3-3 on the year and 3-2 in the Big Northern Conference. Each of their losses this year has been by a touchdown.

Davekos said it was assignment sound football that led to the offensive success for a second straight week.

“Cravatta has been making some good reads,” Davekos said. “Our quarterback has been making some good reads and our running backs have been running as hard as they can, not going down on first contact.”