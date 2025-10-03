Shaw Local

A look at Week 6 scores from out of the past around Bureau County

Football - BCR

By Kevin Hieronymus

Here are Week 6 area scores from the past:

10 years ago (2015)

Annawan-Wethersfield 35, Mercer County 6

Bureau Valley 63, Sherrard 20

Coal City 41, Streator 12

Fulton 42, Morrison 16

Geneseo 30, Yorkville 6

Hall 57, Kewanee 21

Marquette 41, Elgin Westminster Christian 7

Orion 53, Amboy-La Moille-Ohio 14

Princeton 14, Newman 0

Rochelle 40, L-P 20

Rockridge 46, Riverdale 7

Rockford Luthern 54, Mendota 7

St. Bede 33, E-P 14

Sterling 28, Ottawa 7

Winnebago 65, Dixon 50

25 years ago (2000)

Amboy 32, Marquette 7

Bureau Valley 47, Bradford-Henry-Midland 21

Dixon 32, Ottawa 12

Eureka 39, St. Bede 24

Fulton 42, Riverdale 7

Geneseo 59, Streator 7

Hall 20, Princeton 14

L-P 34, Sterling 28

Mendota 33, Rock Falls 0

Monmouth Warren 28, Annawan 0

Morrison 24, Newman 19

Prophetstown 14, Erie 6

Rochelle 28, Kewanee 0

Rockridge 17, Sherrard 14

50 years ago (1975)

Annawan 18, DePue 18 (tie)

Hall 12, Rock Falls 7

La Moille 25, Tiskilwa 14

L-P 34, Kewanee 0

Ohio 46, Wyanet 0

Princeton 14, Mendota 8

Rochelle 20, Geneseo 7

Sterling 31, Dixon 6

Streator 17, Ottawa 0

St. Bede 46, St. Joseph 8

Tampico 51, Neponset 0

Toulon 48, Bradford 6

Walnut 20, Manlius 14

Western 34, Wethersfield 20

Kevin Hieronymus

Kevin has been sports editor of the BCR since 1986 and is Sports Editor of Putnam County Record. Was previously sports editor of the St. Louis Daily News and a regular contributor for the St. Louis Cardinals Magazine. He is a member of the IBCA and Illinois Valley Hall of Fames. He is one of 4 sportswriters from his tiny hometown Atlanta, IL