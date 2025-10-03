A look at Week 6 scores from out of the past around Bureau County

Here are Week 6 area scores from the past:
10 years ago (2015)
Annawan-Wethersfield 35, Mercer County 6
Bureau Valley 63, Sherrard 20
Coal City 41, Streator 12
Fulton 42, Morrison 16
Geneseo 30, Yorkville 6
Hall 57, Kewanee 21
Marquette 41, Elgin Westminster Christian 7
Orion 53, Amboy-La Moille-Ohio 14
Princeton 14, Newman 0
Rochelle 40, L-P 20
Rockridge 46, Riverdale 7
Rockford Luthern 54, Mendota 7
St. Bede 33, E-P 14
Sterling 28, Ottawa 7
Winnebago 65, Dixon 50
25 years ago (2000)
Amboy 32, Marquette 7
Bureau Valley 47, Bradford-Henry-Midland 21
Dixon 32, Ottawa 12
Eureka 39, St. Bede 24
Fulton 42, Riverdale 7
Geneseo 59, Streator 7
Hall 20, Princeton 14
L-P 34, Sterling 28
Mendota 33, Rock Falls 0
Monmouth Warren 28, Annawan 0
Morrison 24, Newman 19
Prophetstown 14, Erie 6
Rochelle 28, Kewanee 0
Rockridge 17, Sherrard 14
50 years ago (1975)
Annawan 18, DePue 18 (tie)
Hall 12, Rock Falls 7
La Moille 25, Tiskilwa 14
L-P 34, Kewanee 0
Ohio 46, Wyanet 0
Princeton 14, Mendota 8
Rochelle 20, Geneseo 7
Sterling 31, Dixon 6
Streator 17, Ottawa 0
St. Bede 46, St. Joseph 8
Tampico 51, Neponset 0
Toulon 48, Bradford 6
Walnut 20, Manlius 14
Western 34, Wethersfield 20