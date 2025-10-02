Seneca-Marquette showdown at Gould, homecoming at Dieken Stadium: The Times Week 6 IHSA football preview

Interstate 8

Ottawa (2-3, 0-2) at La Salle-Peru (1-4, 0-2)

When: 7:15 p.m. Friday at Howard Fellows Stadium

About the Pirates: Ottawa has lost three straight since a 2-0 start, but showed significant fight in a gutsy, 35-7 loss last Friday to Sycamore. Now comes a return bout with the Pirates’ archrival, who defeated Ottawa 41-24 in a nonconference meeting back in Week 3 and has a 12-game winning streak in the rivalry. Consistent performance from RB Archer Cechowicz and the development of backup-turned-starting QB Andrew Vercolio have been bright spots for the Pirates. They offer a path to keeping up with L-P if the Ottawa defense can halt a skid of three consecutive games surrendering 35-plus points. The Pirates trail the all-time series 73-50-5.

About the Cavaliers: L-P hasn’t won a game since Week 3’s victory at Ottawa, dropping a pair of lopsided Interstate 8 decisions to Morris (48-0) and Rochelle (40-7). A win here would keep the Cavaliers’ narrow playoff path navigable, at least in theory, but more than that L-P is eying simply getting back on track. QB Marion Persich – who had a huge game in the first meeting with Ottawa, throwing three touchdowns and running in three more – struggled in last week’s loss at Rochelle, finishing with just 134 yards passing and three interceptions. Like his team, he no doubt is looking for a bounce-back against a familiar foe. The L-P defense is allowing 33.4 points per contest, slightly worse than Ottawa’s 30.4.

Friday Night Drive pick: La Salle-Peru

Illinois Central Eight

Herscher (3-2, 2-1) at Streator (1-4, 0-3)

When: 7 p.m. Friday at Doug Dieken Stadium

On Shaw Local radio: Love 98.5 FM

About the Tigers: Herscher is coming off a forfeit bye after not finding a suitable replacement for Lisle, which is not fielding a varsity team in 2025. Prior to that, the Tigers were 2-2 with losses to 5-0 Bishop Mac and 4-1 Wilmington offset by victories over winless Canton and a statement, 28-23 win at Manteno in Week 3. A path is clear for Herscher to make its first playoff appearance since 2018’s Class 3A semifinal run – especially if all-conference QB/DB Tanner Jones returns from injury – but the Tigers probably need this one to be in good shape heading into what could be a win-and-win vs. win-and-in Week 9 game with Peotone.

About the Bulldogs: Streator comes in on a four-game losing streak and was only in one of those losses, Week 3’s 28-21 loss at Reed-Custer. There have been bright spots and big plays for the Bulldogs, but consistency has eluded them to this point against a schedule that has done them no favors. (Every Streator opponent from Weeks 4-9 currently has a winning record.) First-year Bulldogs head coach Jay Slone, an assistant coach at Herscher last season, cited the Bulldogs’ heart and effort in a wild 31-30 loss at Herscher last season as a contributing factor in making the move to Streator. This year, his Bulldogs will be trying to play spoiler in addition to getting a little revenge.

FND pick: Herscher

Chicagoland Prairie

Seneca (5-0, 1-0) at Marquette (3-2, 2-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday at Gould Stadium

About the Fighting Irish: Seneca’s going for a three-peat as conference champions, and this is playing out to be the biggest obstacle in its path. To this point, the Fighting Irish have only really been challenged once – in Week 4’s 35-28 win at Genoa-Kingston – returning to their dominating form in last week’s 50-17 handling of Dwight. The Irish defense has given up more points than usual the past two weeks, 45 combined after allowing just 13 over the opening three games, but the power-T offense led by QB Gunner Varland, Cam Shriey and Ethan Othon has continued to fire on all cylinders, averaging 45.2 points per contest.

About the Crusaders: After a 1-2 start, the past two weeks – a 50-19 win at Dwight and a 42-7 crushing of St. Bede last Friday – have firmly re-established the Crusaders as contenders for the Chicagoland Prairie title and a potential deep run in Class 1A come November. This is the hump the Crusaders will have to get over if they want to accomplish the former. Grant Dose, Anthony Couch and Jaxsen Higgins have all proven to be consistently dangerous weapons for a Cru offense averaging 35.2 points per game, even with an anchor in the form of Week 3’s 9-6 loss to Wisconsin small-school state champion Edgar. Marquette dropped both meetings with Seneca last season, 48-13 and 21-6.

FND pick: Seneca

Jake Wilkey (65) of Dwight stands guard as teammate Collin Bachand (3) runs the ball at Dwight High School in Dwight. (MaKade Rios for Shaw Local)

Dwight (2-3, 0-2) at St. Bede (2-3, 0-1)

When: 1 p.m. Saturday

About the Trojans: This looks likely to not only be the de facto third-place game in the four-team Chicagoland Prairie, but also a key game in both teams’ dwindling playoff hopes. Despite a three-game losing streak, the Trojans with a win here, look very much alive but will probably need to win at least three of five matchups against teams that, like the Trojans, are hovering around the .500 mark. Led by QB Collin Bachand, Dwight had some early success against undefeated Seneca in last week’s 50-17 loss.

About the Bruins: With Seneca looming in Week 7 and Peoria Notre Dame in Week 8, this looks like an almost must-win for the Bruins’ playoff hopes. St. Bede – which was led by Brennen Hirst’s 43 rushing yards and Gino Ferrari’s 32 passing yards in last week’s 42-7 loss to rival Marquette – has scored both of its victories over teams (Bureau Valley and Lewistown) that are still winless. The Bedans dropped a 29-27 nail-biter to Dwight last season. This is St. Bede’s homecoming.

FND pick: Dwight

Kishwaukee River

Richmond-Burton (5-0, 3-0) at Sandwich (2-3, 2-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Rockets: Richmond-Burton hit the 40-point mark for the fourth time in five games last week, beating Woodstock 42-7 to hand the Blue Streaks their second loss. The Rockets’ triple-option attack was complemented by QB Ray Hannemann, who threw three TD passes in the first half. The senior hit TE Luke Robinson on scoring passes of 63 and 41 yards. RB Hunter Carley led the ground attack, rushing for 136 yards and two TDs. FB Riley Shea rushed for 43 yards and a TD, and Luke Johnson had 94 rushing yards on seven carries. The Rockets lead the KRC in points scored (213) and fewest allowed (54).

About the Indians: Sandwich got back on track last week, a 48-7 win over Harvard. Notable was the Indians’ defense, which held an opponent to fewer than 28 points for the first time. Jeffrey Ashley, the leading tackler for that defense, also rushed for 148 yards and three TDs. Nick Michalek rushed for 83 yards and two scores for a Sandwich offense that likely will be without senior QB Braden Behringer (broken collarbone) for the rest of the season. R-B beat Sandwich 49-14 in Week 6 last year. This one included, Sandwich’s remaining schedule is filled entirely with teams currently above .500, including two 5-0 teams – Richmond-Burton and Marengo.

FND pick: Richmond-Burton

— Joshua Welge contributed to this report

Nonconference

Fieldcrest (0-5) at Walther Christian (2-3)

When: 1 p.m. Saturday in Melrose Park

About the Knights: The Knights enter on a 10-game losing streak, and this appears to be their best remaining chance of snapping it this season. Fieldcrest is coming off its best offensive performance of the season last week – led by workhorse RB/LB Lucas Anson’s 124 yards and two TDs – in a 56-24 loss to Dee-Mack, but continued to struggle defensively. The Knights are surrendering 46.4 points per contest and at least 33 in every outing. After this one, Fieldcrest’s remaining three opponents – all Heart of Central Illinois Medium rivals – have a combined record of 12-3.

About the Broncos: Walther Christian opened the season with three straight losses – including a close, 16-13 Week 2 loss to St. Edward – but enters this one on a two-game winning streak. The first win was a forfeit from Kenosha Christian Life, and last week a 36-0 blanking of one-win Westmont, who, with Walther, was a founding/short-time member of the Chicagoland Prairie Conference a few years ago. Walther brings a somewhat balanced run/pass attack led by QB Titus Johnson (108 yards vs. Westmont) and RB Steven Rodriguez (79 yards in the win).

FND pick: Fieldcrest

8-Man Football Association

FCW (3-2) at West Prairie/Southeastern (0-5)

When: 7 p.m. Friday in Colchester

About the Falcons: Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland is flying high off last Friday’s 46-22 victory over a Ridgewood program the Falcons have never beaten before. The three-headed rushing monster (Logan Ruddy 206 yards, Leelynd Durbin 69 yards, QB Brezdyn Simons 60 yards, each with two touchdowns) was monstrous indeed, gaining all 335 of FCW’s yards from scrimmage with a 6.7-per-carry average thanks to a dominant line performance led by G Emmett Horaney. Only one of FCW’s remaining opponents (4-1 West Central, which visits Flanagan next week) has more than one win to this point, meaning if the Falcons take care of business, they should draw a decent seed in the I8FA playoffs.

About the Cyclones: West Prairie/Southeastern hasn’t been in a close game since Week 1’s 28-18 loss to Ashton-Franklin Center, AFC’s lone win of the season thus far. Since then, the Cyclones have been outscored 184-22, including last week’s 36-0 shutout at the hands of West Central and a Week 4 loss to Peoria Heights that remains Peoria Heights’ lone win. QB Tristan Hester, WR/KR Bryson Tanner and RB Austin Nelson (116 yards last week) are the Cyclones’ top weapons. This is West Prairie/Southeastern’s homecoming game.

FND pick: FCW