BCR 2025 Week 6 IHSA Preview Capsules

Hall's Aiden Redcliff finds an opening to sprint down the field against Sherrard on Sept. 19. The Red Devils welcome rival Princeton to Nesti Stadium for a Week 6 Three Rivers Conference showdown. (Scott Anderson)

Three Rivers Conference

Princeton (2-3, 2-1) at Hall-Putnam County (3-2, 2-1)

Game time: 7 p.m. Friday, Nesti Stadium

About the Tigers: The Tigers find themselves in an uncharacteristic position standing 2-3 for the first time since 2018. Senior running back/linebacker Casey Etheridge said the Tigers have to put their struggles behind them, but learn from them and move forward. “We can’t hang our head on our losses. I think we can learn. from them. We learned from the first two,” he said. “Obviously, we’re at a low right now, but we can get better. Don’t have much time to waste.” ... After that 2-3 start in 2018, the Tigers won five straight, including a first-round playoff victory, to finish 7-4. ... The Tigers saw their running game stymied by a much bigger Monmouth-Roseville front line, held to 26 yards rushing. Etheridge was held to 20 yards on 11 carries, now needing 86 yards to set the all-time Princeton and Bureau County rushing record. ... Princeton has won seven straight games over the Red Devils and eight of last 10, outscoring Hall 95-0 over the last two seasons, including a 41-0 homecoming victory last year.

About the Red Devils: With last week’s 44-0 rout at Kewanee, the Red Devils have now won three straight and have three wins through the first five weeks for the first time since standing 4-1 in 2019. It was Hall’s first shutout since a 2019 20-0 playoff win over Peotone, one of three shutouts that season. ... The Red Devils face their toughest portion of their season with games remaining against Princeton undefeated Monmouth-Roseville and Rockridge and 4-1 Riverdale, winning at least two for good playoff standing. ... Hall, which last beat Princeton in 2018 (20-18) holds a decisive edge (55-38-1) in the all-time series dating back to 1915.

FND Pick: Princeton

Lincoln Trail-Prairieland Conference

Bureau Valley (0-5, 0-3) at Lewistown-Valley-Cuba (0-5, 0-3)

Game time: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Storm: The Storm took an 8-0 lead and scored their most points of the season before ultimately falling at Elmwood-Brimfield last week 38-22. It was a 10-point game until the Trojans scored in the final minute and just the momentum the Storm were looking for heading into a favorable matchup with the Lewistown co-op. The Storm beat the Miners 46-16 last year at Manlius.

About the Miners: It’s been a struggle for the LVC co-op which formed in 2022, uniting students from Lewistown, Cuba and Spoon River Valley. The Miners are off to an 0-5 start and have won just one game in three seasons since their merger, riding a 16-game skid. They have been outscored 252-20 this year.

FND Pick: Bureau Valley

Chicagoland Prairieland Conference

Dwight (2-3, 0-2) at St. Bede (2-3, 0-1)

Game time: 1 p.m. Saturday

About the Trojans: The Trojans have surrendered 50 points in each of their first two Chicagoland Prairie games, falling to Marquette 50-19 and Seneca 50-17 the past two weeks. They opened the season with a forfeit win over Lisle and a 32-16 win over Alleman, which has restarted its program this season, but have lost three straight.

About the Bruins: The Bruins welcome the Trojans in a Saturday matinee for homecoming. It’s been a bit of a roller-coaster ride for the Bruins. They opened with a 47-6 win over Bureau Valley, lost 35-0 at Eureka, fell 20-14 to North Boone, rebounded to beat Lewistown 56-0 before falling to Marquette last week 42-7. The Bruins remain in the playoff hunt, but will need to win three of their last four games, including a Week 7 date at unbeaten Seneca.

FND Pick: Dwight

8-Man Association

Amboy-LaMoille-Ohio (4-1) at Peoria Heights (1-4)

Game time: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Clippers: The Clippers have won four straight since dropping their season opener to Milldegeville. The two-time 8-Man Association defending state champions have outscored those four opponents 232-42, including a 66-6 win at Galva last week. Amboy won last year’s meeting 68-0 at home.

About the Patriots: The Patriots dropped a 64-62 shootout to Bushnell-Prairie City on the road last week. Amboy beat BPC 56-6 in Week 2. Peoria Heights broke through with a 36-16 win over winless West Prairie the week before.

FND Pick: Amboy