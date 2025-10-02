Shaw Local

Analysis   •   Features   •   Podcast   •   Photo Store
Friday Night Drive

BCR 2025 Week 6 IHSA Preview Capsules

Hall's Aiden Redcliff finds an opening to sprint down the field against Sherrard on Friday, Sept. 19, 2025 at Richard Nesti Stadium.

Hall's Aiden Redcliff finds an opening to sprint down the field against Sherrard on Sept. 19. The Red Devils welcome rival Princeton to Nesti Stadium for a Week 6 Three Rivers Conference showdown. (Scott Anderson)

By Kevin Hieronymus

Three Rivers Conference

Princeton (2-3, 2-1) at Hall-Putnam County (3-2, 2-1)

Game time: 7 p.m. Friday, Nesti Stadium

About the Tigers: The Tigers find themselves in an uncharacteristic position standing 2-3 for the first time since 2018. Senior running back/linebacker Casey Etheridge said the Tigers have to put their struggles behind them, but learn from them and move forward. “We can’t hang our head on our losses. I think we can learn. from them. We learned from the first two,” he said. “Obviously, we’re at a low right now, but we can get better. Don’t have much time to waste.” ... After that 2-3 start in 2018, the Tigers won five straight, including a first-round playoff victory, to finish 7-4. ... The Tigers saw their running game stymied by a much bigger Monmouth-Roseville front line, held to 26 yards rushing. Etheridge was held to 20 yards on 11 carries, now needing 86 yards to set the all-time Princeton and Bureau County rushing record. ... Princeton has won seven straight games over the Red Devils and eight of last 10, outscoring Hall 95-0 over the last two seasons, including a 41-0 homecoming victory last year.

About the Red Devils: With last week’s 44-0 rout at Kewanee, the Red Devils have now won three straight and have three wins through the first five weeks for the first time since standing 4-1 in 2019. It was Hall’s first shutout since a 2019 20-0 playoff win over Peotone, one of three shutouts that season. ... The Red Devils face their toughest portion of their season with games remaining against Princeton undefeated Monmouth-Roseville and Rockridge and 4-1 Riverdale, winning at least two for good playoff standing. ... Hall, which last beat Princeton in 2018 (20-18) holds a decisive edge (55-38-1) in the all-time series dating back to 1915.

FND Pick: Princeton

Lincoln Trail-Prairieland Conference

Bureau Valley (0-5, 0-3) at Lewistown-Valley-Cuba (0-5, 0-3)

Game time: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Storm: The Storm took an 8-0 lead and scored their most points of the season before ultimately falling at Elmwood-Brimfield last week 38-22. It was a 10-point game until the Trojans scored in the final minute and just the momentum the Storm were looking for heading into a favorable matchup with the Lewistown co-op. The Storm beat the Miners 46-16 last year at Manlius.

About the Miners: It’s been a struggle for the LVC co-op which formed in 2022, uniting students from Lewistown, Cuba and Spoon River Valley. The Miners are off to an 0-5 start and have won just one game in three seasons since their merger, riding a 16-game skid. They have been outscored 252-20 this year.

FND Pick: Bureau Valley

Chicagoland Prairieland Conference

Dwight (2-3, 0-2) at St. Bede (2-3, 0-1)

Game time: 1 p.m. Saturday

About the Trojans: The Trojans have surrendered 50 points in each of their first two Chicagoland Prairie games, falling to Marquette 50-19 and Seneca 50-17 the past two weeks. They opened the season with a forfeit win over Lisle and a 32-16 win over Alleman, which has restarted its program this season, but have lost three straight.

About the Bruins: The Bruins welcome the Trojans in a Saturday matinee for homecoming. It’s been a bit of a roller-coaster ride for the Bruins. They opened with a 47-6 win over Bureau Valley, lost 35-0 at Eureka, fell 20-14 to North Boone, rebounded to beat Lewistown 56-0 before falling to Marquette last week 42-7. The Bruins remain in the playoff hunt, but will need to win three of their last four games, including a Week 7 date at unbeaten Seneca.

FND Pick: Dwight

8-Man Association

Amboy-LaMoille-Ohio (4-1) at Peoria Heights (1-4)

Game time: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Clippers: The Clippers have won four straight since dropping their season opener to Milldegeville. The two-time 8-Man Association defending state champions have outscored those four opponents 232-42, including a 66-6 win at Galva last week. Amboy won last year’s meeting 68-0 at home.

About the Patriots: The Patriots dropped a 64-62 shootout to Bushnell-Prairie City on the road last week. Amboy beat BPC 56-6 in Week 2. Peoria Heights broke through with a 36-16 win over winless West Prairie the week before.

FND Pick: Amboy

High School FootballBCR SportsIllinois Valley Front HeadlinesFriday Night Drive Front HeadlinesBureau Valley PrepsHall PrepsAmboy PrepsSt. Bede PrepsPrinceton Preps
Kevin Hieronymus

Kevin Hieronymus

Kevin has been sports editor of the BCR since 1986 and is Sports Editor of Putnam County Record. Was previously sports editor of the St. Louis Daily News and a regular contributor for the St. Louis Cardinals Magazine. He is a member of the IBCA and Illinois Valley Hall of Fames. He is one of 4 sportswriters from his tiny hometown Atlanta, IL