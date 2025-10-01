Friday Night Drive Team of the Week MVP: Willowbrook senior RB/LB Anthony Leo

Willowbrook senior Anthony Leo (with belt) is the Week 5 Friday Night Drive Team of the Week MVP. (Joshua Welge )

Anthony Leo and Willowbrook did not have the most ideal start to their season.

They’re intent on a better finish.

Leo, Willowbrook’s senior running back/linebacker, was hurt in his team’s season-opening loss. The Warriors dropped three of their first four games.

Leo believes the turnaround started last Friday, and had a big part in it.

He rushed for 230 yards and a touchdown on 28 carries. Defensively, Leo had nine tackles, including six solos and four tackles for loss, with one sack. Willowbrook pulled away from a 14-14 halftime tie with Hinsdale South for a 45-14 win.

For his efforts, Leo was selected as the Friday Night Drive Team of the Week MVP with a total of 248 votes. Here is his Q&A with sports editor Joshua Welge.

Welge: Is that one of the better games that you’ve had?

Leo: Yes one of them. We started off the season pretty slow, I got hurt Week 1 which was not how we wanted to start off, we started off 1-3 like last year. When we get wins like that one that was a big win for us. I feel that was a big turnaround point for us. We’re going into a couple weeks where we should be able to roll and head into the playoffs pretty good.

Welge: What was going in that game to have such a big game on both sides of the ball?

Leo: I had to step on defense, we have a lot of injuries, I had no problem playing both ways. It was big for me and also they just trusted me with the ball.

Welge: Do you usually play a lot both ways?

Leo: No, that was actually the first time game of the season playing both ways.

Welge: Busy night for you, right? How did you handle it? That’s a lot of responsibility.

Leo: Yea it’s a lot of responsibility, but like I said they just trust me with it and I had to step up for my team. That’s all I care about.

Welge: If I’m not mistaken it was a 14-14 game at halftime. How were you guys able to get it turned around in the second half?

Leo: The energy was completely different than it’s been. We got into the locker room and everybody was very up, the morale was good. We came out, we got the ball, we scored and we just didn’t stop.

Welge: Are you guys kind of hoping that that game is a springboard for you, maybe get it rolling a little bit?

Leo: Yes that is exactly what we’re looking for, get it rolling like a snowball.

Welge: Have you always played running back and linebacker?

Leo: Freshman and sophomore year I played both ways but then junior year I was just running back. I started to work back into linebacker this year.

Welge: What kind of running back are you?

Leo: I just try to run as hard as I can, get into the end zone.

Welge: Do you have a favorite NFL team?

Leo: The Bears, but I also like the Saints. Alvin Kamara, I’ve always looked up to him, he’s a great player and a good person.

Welge: Do you know what you want to do beyond high school?

Leo: Still figuring it out. Job wise I know what I want but football still figuring it out. I want to go into forensic pathology.

[ Friday Night Drive Team of the Week ]