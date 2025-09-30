Friday Night Drive’s Team of the Week for Week 5 of the 2025 season

The Friday Night Drive Team of the Week for Week 5 of the 2025 season is here.
After 3,830 people voted, tallying 6,259 total votes, we are proud to announce the Team of the Week. Thank you to our presenting sponsor: Schweickert, Ganassin, Krzak, Rundio, LLP.
Team of the Week MVP: Anthony Leo, RB, Willowbrook
Team of the Week: Week 5, 2025
Quarterback
Keegan Winckler, Erie-Prophetstown
Threw 3 TDs in a 43-15 win
Trae Taylor, Carmel
6 TD passes during 70-7 victory over Marian Catholic
Michael Vander Luitgaren, Batavia
17-of-23 for 302 yards, four passing TDs
Running Back
Anthony Leo, Willowbrook
28 carries, 230 yards, 1 TD; 9 tackles (6 solos, 3 assists), 4 tackles for loss, 1 sack
Eddie Kowalczyk, Marian Central
202 yards, 2 TDs on 19 carries in 43-0 win over Chicago Christian
Conor Hunt, Marist
30 carries for 142 yards and 2 TDs in win over IC Catholic Prep
Receiver
Thomas Prescott, Batavia
Three catches for 121 yards and three touchdowns
Gavin Adams, Erie-Prophetstown
Caught two TDs and had a kick return score
Quincy Maas, Sterling
Caught a 52-yard TD and finished with 82 yards on 3 catches
Offensive Line
Joe Stewart, Mendota
moved to OL to fill hole, helped Trojans to 14-10 win that snapped 16-game losing streak
Grayson Fuhr, St. Charles North
Anchored an offense that posted 407 yards, 6 TDs, and did not allow a sack in a win over Batavia
Defensive Line
Luke McCullough, Marquette
Recorded a key quarterback sack as part of a dominant Crusaders’ performance
Zak Smothers, Marian Central
Recorded a sack, part of the defensive line that held Chicago Christian scoreless in 43-0 win
Wyatt Cassens, Sterling
Seven tackles, including 6.5 for a loss, with two sacks and a fumble recovery
Linebacker
Jack Brown, Batavia
13 solo tackles, one TFL, pass deflected against St. Charles North
Amare Williams, Wheaton Warrenville South
11 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, 1 pass breakup, 36-yard interception return for TD
Tristan Gatenby, Dundee-Crown
Recorded a sack in a shutout and added a 3-yard TD run in a 28-0 win over Crystal Lake South
Connor Sacco, Marengo
14 tackles, 7 TFL, 2 sacks, 1 PBU in 28-14 win over Plano
Defensive Back
Luke Gardner, Batavia
Seven tackles, two TFL, INT
Izayah Rosado, Marian Central
2 INTs, sack in 43-0 win over Chicago Christian
Cody Cravatta, Genoa-Kingston
Had a pivotal interception in a 56-38 win over North Boone. Also ran for 74 yards and a touchdown and threw for 102 yards and a touchdown without a turnover.
Tyler Walker, Peotone
80-yard interception return for a TD