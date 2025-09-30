Friday Night Drive’s Team of the Week for Week 5 of the 2025 season

Willowbrook running back Anthony Leo is the 2025 Week 5 Friday Night Drive Team of the Week MVP (John Sahly)

The Friday Night Drive Team of the Week for Week 5 of the 2025 season is here.

After 3,830 people voted, tallying 6,259 total votes, we are proud to announce the Team of the Week. Thank you to our presenting sponsor: Schweickert, Ganassin, Krzak, Rundio, LLP.

Team of the Week MVP: Anthony Leo, RB, Willowbrook

Team of the Week: Week 5, 2025

Quarterback

Keegan Winckler, Erie-Prophetstown

Threw 3 TDs in a 43-15 win

Trae Taylor, Carmel

6 TD passes during 70-7 victory over Marian Catholic

Michael Vander Luitgaren, Batavia

17-of-23 for 302 yards, four passing TDs

Running Back

Anthony Leo, Willowbrook

28 carries, 230 yards, 1 TD; 9 tackles (6 solos, 3 assists), 4 tackles for loss, 1 sack

Eddie Kowalczyk, Marian Central

202 yards, 2 TDs on 19 carries in 43-0 win over Chicago Christian

Conor Hunt, Marist

30 carries for 142 yards and 2 TDs in win over IC Catholic Prep

Receiver

Thomas Prescott, Batavia

Three catches for 121 yards and three touchdowns

Gavin Adams, Erie-Prophetstown

Caught two TDs and had a kick return score

Quincy Maas, Sterling

Caught a 52-yard TD and finished with 82 yards on 3 catches

Offensive Line

Joe Stewart, Mendota

moved to OL to fill hole, helped Trojans to 14-10 win that snapped 16-game losing streak

Grayson Fuhr, St. Charles North

Anchored an offense that posted 407 yards, 6 TDs, and did not allow a sack in a win over Batavia

Defensive Line

Luke McCullough, Marquette

Recorded a key quarterback sack as part of a dominant Crusaders’ performance

Zak Smothers, Marian Central

Recorded a sack, part of the defensive line that held Chicago Christian scoreless in 43-0 win

Wyatt Cassens, Sterling

Seven tackles, including 6.5 for a loss, with two sacks and a fumble recovery

Linebacker

Jack Brown, Batavia

13 solo tackles, one TFL, pass deflected against St. Charles North

Amare Williams, Wheaton Warrenville South

11 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, 1 pass breakup, 36-yard interception return for TD

Tristan Gatenby, Dundee-Crown

Recorded a sack in a shutout and added a 3-yard TD run in a 28-0 win over Crystal Lake South

Connor Sacco, Marengo

14 tackles, 7 TFL, 2 sacks, 1 PBU in 28-14 win over Plano

Defensive Back

Luke Gardner, Batavia

Seven tackles, two TFL, INT

Izayah Rosado, Marian Central

2 INTs, sack in 43-0 win over Chicago Christian

Cody Cravatta, Genoa-Kingston

Had a pivotal interception in a 56-38 win over North Boone. Also ran for 74 yards and a touchdown and threw for 102 yards and a touchdown without a turnover.

Tyler Walker, Peotone

80-yard interception return for a TD