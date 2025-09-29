Neuqua Valley, with big second half, pulls away to win at Metea Valley

During the first half of Friday’s DuPage Valley Conference game, Metea Valley and Neuqua Valley’s offenses offset each other.

Michael Creedon’s 25-yard field goal with six seconds left before halftime was the difference-maker as the Wildcats led 17-14 at the break.

In the second half, Neuqua Valley’s offense continued on all eight cylinders while the Wildcats’ defense shut down the Mustangs for a 37-22 road win.

While Neuqua Valley’s ground game sparked the offense by grinding out 313 yards and scoring three of the teams’s four touchdowns, Creedon earned a major assist. The senior booted three fields goals, was a perfect four-for-four on PATs, and placed kicks into the end zone, requiring Metea Valley to start most of its offensive drives form its own 20-yard line.

Neuqua Valley’s two first-half TDs came on a 13-yard pass from quarterback Drake Menneke to Ben Stefanski and a 12-yard Pierce Stevens run.

Metea Valley (2-3, 0-3) countered during the first 24 minutes with a 57-yard pass from QB Charles Larson to Christopher Jordan (three catches for 73 yards) and a 4-yard Larson keeper. The junior quarterback completed 18 of 34 passes for 254 yards.

In the second half, Neuqua Valley (2-3, 1-2) stepped up its defense. Four of Metea Valley’s five second half drives ended with a punt or turnover on downs.

The Wildcats scored on their first possession of the third quarter to widen the lead to 24-14. Stevens (116 yards on 14 carries) scored his second TD on a 36-yard run with 7:34 left in the quarter.

Creedon kicked his second field goal, a 32-yarder, on Neuqua Valley’s next drive when it grounded to a halt on Metea Valley’s 15-yard line early in the fourth quarter. The junior came through again on the team’s next possession with a 26-yard field goal to extend the Wildcats’ lead to 30-14.

With 2:02 left to play, Metea Valley closed the gap to 30-22. Larson found Marcus Stewart (four catches for 64 yards) all alone in the right corner of the end zone for a 13-yard TD. The duo connected again for a successful two-point conversion.

After the Mustangs’ score, a failed onside kick and penalties set up Neuqua Valley on Metea Valley’s 43-yard line. Two plays later, Andrew Barkley ran 42 yards to score the final touchdown of the night. The senior running back rushed for 135 yards on 19 carriers.

