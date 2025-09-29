Herald-News football notebook: Plainfield Central moving forward behind Morrisette

Plainfield Central coach Robby Carriger was talking to his team about coming together after its win over Joliet Central on Friday night.

Yet as he was speaking, one couldn’t help but notice sophomore quarterback Tommy Morrisette doing an impression of NFL quarterback Jameis Winston as he “ate a W.”

Morrisette formed a ‘W’ with his right hand fingers and, with wild eyes, began to chomp at them with a ferocious head shake. It’s a move Winston has become known for.

Morrisette is in his first year starting for the Wildcats. He’s already led them to two more wins than they had all of last year after the 35-10 victory over Joliet Central.

“I’ve really tried to change the narrative here,” Morrisette said as his teammates made chomping sounds behind him. “Going 0-9 last year was not great. ... I’m happy we got a win to start the year and got another one tonight.”

Next up will be a game against Minooka. The Indians are 3-2, but four of their five contests have been decided by one possession, two by a single point. Carriger believes Morrisette and company are capable of going out next week and eating another W.

“We don’t worry about who’s on the schedule,” Carriger said. “We just worry about us. We’re hopefully going to get some guys back who have been dinged up. [Minooka] is a good football team and always has been. We just want to go compete and get better every week. We’ll show up, play our butts off, and whatever happens happens.”

Deja vu all over again

Lincoln-Way East junior linebacker Casey Mikrut had seen the scenario before. Last year, as a matter of fact.

Mikrut intercepted a pass against Naperville Central Friday night and returned it down the left sideline for a 25-yard touchdown in the Griffins’ 44-7 win over the RedHawks. It was one of many big plays that involved Mikrut, who was instrumental in a defensive effort that limited Naperville Central to just 61 total yards in the first half.

“I almost had a little bit of nostalgia on that pick-6,” Mikrut said. “Last year on the JV team, we played them here, and I got a pick-6 from almost the same spot on the field. I remembered that, and some of my teammates pointed out when I got the sideline, too.”

Mikrut and fellow linebackers Colton Zvonar and Jacob Onik, all juniors, were able to make plays because defensive linemen such as seniors Marc Pascual, Illinois recruit Jacob Alexander, Gage LeDere and Ryan Stingley created havoc on the line of scrimmage and occupied the Naperville Central offensive line.

“Our defensive line does a great job,” Mikrut said. “They really set the tone by the way they dominate, and we’re there to back them up.”

The Lincoln-Way East starting defense has yet to be scored upon this season. The two touchdowns that Lockport scored were on kick returns, while Naperville Central’s touchdown as well as the one by Neuqua Valley, both came after the Griffins had a 40-point lead and pulled the starters.

The Williams Watch

Lincoln-Way East quarterback Jonas Williams threw two touchdown passes in the Griffins’ 44-7 win over Naperville Central. That total gives him 127 for his career, tied for the most in IHSA history with Greenville’s Tyler Hutchinson and Aurora Christian’s Jordan Roberts.

Another record well within Williams’ reach this season is career passing yards. With his 169 yards Friday night, he now has 10,302 for his career, which is good for fourth place. Ahead of him are Quincy’s Bradyn Little (10,674), Hutchinson (10,894) and Nazareth’s Logan Malachuk (11,190).

Week 5 scores

Lincoln-Way Central 45, DeKalb 7

Lincoln-Way East 44, Naperville Central 7

Lincoln-Way West 27 Waubonsie Valley 17

Lockport 20, Naperville North 17

Wilmington 49, Manteno 0

Morris 42, Kaneland 21

Bolingbrook 32, Oswego East 7

Seneca 50, Dwight 17

Plainfield Central 35, Joliet Central 10

Joliet West 41, Romeoville 10

Minooka 23, Plainfield North 20

Coal City 49, Reed-Custer 7

Peotone 42, Streator 7

Nazareth 48, Joliet Catholic 21

St. Francis 47, Providence 35

Lemont 56, T.F. South 6

Plainfield South 33, Plainfield East 28