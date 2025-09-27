Luke Vanderwiel scores 4 TDs as Prairie Ridge keeps perfect season alive with win over McHenry

Process is a big part of the Prairie Ridge football program.

Focusing on each week and each game, while knowing where the team wants to be later in the season, is a constant point of emphasis.

On Friday, the process relied on a productive offense and a defense that created turnovers to help pave the way for the Wolves in a 43-22 homecoming win over McHenry in Crystal Lake.

“We talk about process the whole time. Every single day, we continue to focus on what we can do better, no matter who we are going to play,” Prairie Ridge coach Mike Frericks said.

On the first play of the game, Wolves quarterback Luke Vanderwiel was sacked for a loss of five yards. From that point on, though, the senior hit his stride, scoring four touchdowns and rushing for 206 yards on the night.

“We had some mistakes that the fans don’t see, but it was still a good day. It feels good to win and the offense will continue to work and improve,” Vanderwiel said.

Prairie Ridge (5-0, 5-0) jumped out to the early lead thanks to Vanderwiel’s 35-yard touchdown run on the opening drive. On the Wolves’ second possession, Vanderwiel pitched the ball to Sam Ramirez and the sophomore ran in for a 12-yard TD to put the Wolves up 15-0.

In the second quarter, Vanderwiel added a 5-yard touchdown run to help give the Wolves a 22-6 halftime lead.

In the second half, Vanderwiel scored on runs of 27 and 42 yards, with Jake Wagler providing an 8-yard run to complete the scoring. Wagler rushed for 87 yards on 15 carries and Ramirez ended with 31 yards on four carries. For the game, the Wolves rushed for 324 yards on 41 carries.

Defensively, the Wolves created opportunities for their offense. Logan Thennes had an interception, with Trenton Horton and Angelo Kay each having a fumble recovery.

“We could have played better, but as the game went on, we communicated better and the team dynamic is that we work hard and it took a little while tonight, but we got there at the end,” Horton said.

For the Warriors (2-3, 2-3), the game was part of the growth of the program. Quarterback Jeffry Schwab had a strong second half throwing the ball, including a 68-yard touchdown pass to Haydn Schmidt. Schwab was 5-of12 passing for 108 yards, while rushing for 87 yards on 10 carries with a rushing touchdown. Schmidt had two receptions for 77 yards and Joey Spelman added 63 rushing yards on five carries. Junior Mick Reidy added a touchdown run.

“I’m proud of our guys, and there shouldn’t be any doubt in our mind that we can compete in this conference. At some point it is going to shift for us and we are going to come out on the other end of these games. We are definitely moving in the right direction,” McHenry coach Colt Nero said.