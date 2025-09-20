Princeton gets after it against Kewanee

Princeton raised the traveling trophy with Kewanee for the fourth straight time with a 63-12 win over the Boilermakers Friday night at Bryant Field. Princeton leads the all-time series 66-57-4 (Kevin Hieronymus)

The Princeton Tigers needed a game like this.

After tough losses to open the season to two state-ranked teams, Newman and Rockridge, and gaining a forfeit win over Sherrard last week, the Tigers needed to get on the field and get after it.

And get after it, they did Friday night.

The Tigers scored six times in the first quarter alone and went on a 63-12 romp over Kewanee in a game in which the running clock was put in play.

Princeton senior captains Common Green and Casey Etheridge said it was just the kind of game that the doctor ordered for the Tigers.

“It was amazing. It’s a great feeling to get a big Dub like this,” Green said. “It was really tough (not playing last week). We really wanted to get at it (and) really show what we’re made of.”

“It was a good confidence booster, and I thought some of the stuff we added we came out a lot better, especially on the offensive side,” Etheridge said.

Princeton's Casey Etheridge runs against Kewanee Friday at Bryant Field. He scored four touchdowns in the Tigers' 63-12 win. (Mike Vaughn)

Etheridge had four touchdown runs rushing with 130 yards on six carries, junior Ayden Agushi scored two touchdowns, including an 88-yard kickoff return, and the Tigers even got a 7-yard scoop and score by senior lineman Grady Cox, who recovered a fumble on a strip sack by Green.

“Everyone’s playing a part of the game. It’s teamwork. It’s what we need,” Green said.

The Tigers played like they had something to prove.

“We were in very unfamiliar territory. We are not used to being 0-2,” Princeton coach Ryan Pearson said. “But at the same time, I felt like we’re a play here and a play there from flipping the script and being 2-0.

“I was a little worried coming off a bye week and being a little rusty, but this is the best week of practice we’ve had all year and I’m a firm believer you play the way you practice and came out and executed in all three phases better than we’ve had all year.

“As long as keep taking strides forward, I like the direction we’re going.”

Princeton's Abram Longeville hauls in a pass against Kewanee defender Friday at Bryant Field. The Tigers won 63-12. (mike vaughn)

The Tigers added an extra wrinkle to their arsenal, utilizing the arm of senior quarterback Gavin Lanham, who completed 5 of 6 passes for 91 yards, including a 28-yard TD strike to Abe Longeville.

“We worked on our passing games tremendously the last two weeks. We wanted to make sure we’re just not a one-dimensional football team and thought Gavin threw the ball extremely well,” Pearson said.

‘You had Ryan Jagers, Jack Oester, Abe Longville. We had so many guys that contributed to the passing game. That’s what we need moving forward to make sure we’re more balanced.

Etheridge praised the freshman and sophomore players for playing well in their first taste of varsity ball this season, including freshman Reece Pearson, who scored on a 9-yard run late in the third quarter, the Tigers’ last score of the game.

“It’s nice seeing the freshmen, especially like Reece Pearson, all the kids that work really hard and don’t get to see the field a ton on varsity come up and make big plays. It’s so exciting for them,” Etheridge said.

It was the 127th meeting of the long-time Route 34 rivals, with Princeton now leading the all-time series 66-57-4.

Princeton’s 63 points is the Tigers’ most ever scored in the series with Kewanee, second only to the Boilermakers’ 64-point effort in 1974. Princeton’s previous high was 56 points in 2022 (56-7).