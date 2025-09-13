Reed-Custer hangs on despite Streator big plays

Reed-Custer controlled Friday’s game against Streator for the first 30 minutes of game clock, establishing a 28-point lead.

In the next 15 minutes of play, however, the Bulldogs answered with three touchdowns and three defensive stops, drawing to within 42 yards of potentially tying the score.

Despite losing the momentum, the Reed-Custer Comets defense responded with three sacks on the next four plays to force a Streator Bulldogs turnover on downs and secure the 28-21 ICE Conference win on their home field.

“We were kind of getting a little frazzled,” said Reed-Custer coach Joe Turek. “We had to reel it back in. We knew if we got home on our pressures, we were going to be OK. We just had to respond. That’s the key word we’ve been using.”

After the Bulldogs (1-2, 0-1) forced a turnover on downs from their own 22 yard line, quarterback Sam Lerette connected on a 38-yard pass to Aiden Wilkinson to set up first down at the Comets 42 with just a little more than 4 minutes remaining. The Bulldogs wouldn’t get any closer as Lerette was sacked twice, threw a pass ruled incomplete as it appeared Sharonn Morton was attempting to lateral for a hook and ladder and was sacked again by Comets defensive lineman Dominic Alaimo to end the drive. The Comets (2-1, 1-0) would get a first down and milk the clock from there.

“I just can’t be more proud of my boys for fighting in that second half,” said Streator coach Jay Slone. “Being down a big hole and then just clawing, clawing inch by inch, you know? I’ve got to say I’m proud.”

Following a three and out on their first drive, the Comets scored on their next four possessions, including their initial drive after halftime. Alaimo rumbled for a 62-yard touchdown run, Kaiden Klein scored from four yards, Jesse Tresouthick connected on a 14-yard touchdown pass to Kris Budick and Alaimo found the end zone again from eight yards out.

“We did a little bit of everything,” Turek said. “We ran our bull stuff and then we ran our spread type stuff. Jesse had another nice game, Klein on the ground running jets, running sweeps, running all kinds of stuff and then Dom Alaimo kind of our grinder, kind of our hoss, gets the tough yardages for us, so it was a little bit of everything.”

The Bulldogs did themselves no favors, committing 85 yards of penalty yardage on those scoring drives. Slone also pointed to three broken plays on defense that set up those scores. Once the Bulldogs cleaned up those mistakes, they were able to fight back, he said.

“I think we started believing in ourselves,” Slone said. “We know that the first half, we didn’t play well. We played terrible. We just missed assignments, not talking, not communicating, not key reading.”

L.A. Moton picked up the Bulldogs’ first touchdown on a 4-yard run with 1:46 remaining in the third quarter, then Lerette scrambled for a 50-yard score and connected on a 65-yard touchdown pass with Aiiden Wilkinson on the Bulldogs next play.

“Just putting the ball in the hands of our playmakers,” Slone said of what was different in the second half. “The line did a great job pass blocking. We had a couple of missed opportunities late, but like I said, when we start believing I think we’re going to be a good team.”

Holding penalties also were costly for the Comets, causing a long touchdown run to be called back and killing the momentum on the first drive after the Bulldogs’ initial score.

“I feel like it hurt and helped both sides,” Turek said. “But there were bigger plays, too. Big swing plays. We’ll clean that up. We’ve got to clean that up.”

Alaimo finished as the Comets lead rusher with 87 yards on six carries. Klein tallied 64 yards on 12 carries.

For the Bulldogs, Lerette finished with 176 yards in the air and 66 on the ground. Wilkinson hauled in three catches for 105 yards.