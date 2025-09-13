Forreston comes back to beat Fulton: Friday’s Sauk Valley football roundup

Northwest Upstate Illini

Forreston 36, Fulton 28: The Cardinals (2-1, 2-1) scored 20 points at home in the fourth quarter to send the Steamers to 0-3. Senior fullback Kayden Loomis led Forreston with 117 yards and four TDs on 27 carries in the win. Forreston trailed 13-8 at halftime and 21-16 after three quarters. Braedon Meyers threw for 230 yards and a TD in the loss.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 10 Forreston defenders Lucas Miller (22) and Christopher Rohdy (33) tackle a Fulton runner during NUIC action in Forreston on Friday, Sept. 12, 2025. (Earleen Hinton)

Galena 27, Eastland-Pearl City 16: The Pirates (3-0, 2-0) shut out the ninth-ranked Wildcatz (2-1, 2-1) in the first half and pulled away with a 19-8 fourth-quarter advantage. Brecken Hayden had a 48-yard rushing TD for E-PC and Draven Zier led the team with 147 yards on the ground with a TD.

Du-Pec 55, Morrison 7: The Mustangs fell to 0-3 after a road loss to the Rivermen (3-0, 3-0), ranked No. 12th in the latest Associated Press Class 3A poll. Morrison has scored just 21 points against a trio of tough teams to start the season.

Big Northern Conference

Byron 35, Oregon 7: The Hawks (2-1, 2-1) took their first loss after falling on the road to the top-ranked Tigers (3-0, 3-0). Byron struck first with a 76-yard fumble recovery TD and led 21-0 at halftime. A 52-yard rushing TD by Cooper Johnson was Oregon’s lone score.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 9 Oregon's Ethan Peeling (7) jumps to try and catch a pass against Byron on Friday, Sept. 12, 2025 at Everett Stine Stadium in Byron. (Earleen Hinton)

Illinois 8-Man

Amboy 56, Bushnell-Prairie City 6: Jose Lopez had two rushing scores, Cadien Heath had a rushing TD and a fumble recover TD and Colt McCoy had a rushing score and a kick return TD for Amboy. Tanner Welch also had a passing TD to Cody Winn and a rushing score for the Clippers (2-1).

Milledgeville 64, Ashton-Franklin Center 6: The Missiles improved to 3-0 top stay atop the league after a dominant road win. AFC fell to 1-2.

Polo 30, West Carroll 20: Polo won the tight contest after it led 16-14 at halftime. Mercer Mumford led the Marcos (3-0) with 215 yards, two TDs and two two-point conversions. JT Stephenson had two more rushing scores for Polo. Despite the loss for West Carroll (2-1), the game was much more competitive than last year’s 52-6 and 66-0 losses. Ryker Budimliga and Roger Laborn each caught TDs for the Thunder and Cohen Good ran for another.