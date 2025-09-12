A look at Week 3 scores from out of the past around Bureau County

Here’s Week 3 area scores from out of the past:
10 years ago (2015)
Amboy-LaMoille 50, Riverdale 21
Annawan-Wethersfield 55, Biggsville West Central 6
E-P 57, Sherrard 0
Geneseo 39, Chicago John Hope 0
Hall 27, St. Bede 13
L-P 44, Bloomington 34
Marquette 42, Luther South 6
Newman 30, Morrison 8
Orion 41, Fulton 16
Ottawa 34, Kankakee 14
Princeton 31, Kewanee 0
Rockford Lutheran 95, Dixon 28
Rockridge 50, Bureau Valley 14
Sandwich 42, Streator 8
Stark County 41, ROWVA 6
Sterling 28, Alleman 21
Yorkville 37, Rochelle 6
20 years ago (2005)
Alexis 36, Wethersfield 22
Amboy-LaMoille 20, Fulton 14
Bureau Valley 40, E-P 8
Cambridge 46, Annawan 0
Chicago Corliss 35, Mendota 6
Dixon 35, Rochelle 6
Geneseo 25, Cahokia 14
Hall 32, Eastland-Pearl City 14
L-P 33, Woodruff 6
Morrison 53, River Valley 8
Newman 44, Riverdale 0
Ottawa 28,East Moline UT 14
Rockridge 21, Orion 14
St. Bede 34, Marquette 20
Sherrard 37, Knoxville 14
Stark County 34, Galva 14
Sterling 67, Blue Island 14
Streator 13, Rock Falls 12
Tolono Unity 69, Kewanee 21
Note: Princeton had no game
25 years ago (2000)
Amboy 7, Morrison 6
Dixon 20, Rochelle 14
Eureka 37, Prophetstown 6
Fulton 21, St. Bede 7
Geneseo 41, Alleman 0
Hall 18, Washington, Iowa 6
Marquette 31, Erie 0
Monmouth 21, Sherrard 14
Newman 27, Bureau Valley
Normal U-High 20, Mendota 0
Olympia 28, Kewanee 21
Ottawa 27, Galesburg 26
Princeton 27, Bloomington Central Catholic 26
Rockridge 50, Farmington 15
Riverdale 40, Bradford-Henry-Midland 14
Sterling 22, Chicago Dunbar 8
Streator 41, Rock Falls 0
Woodruff 41, L-P 0
50 years ago (1975)
Annawan 48, Neponset 6
DePue 36, Ohio 12
Dunlap 14, Bradford 6
Geneseo 28, Macomb 0
Hall 24, IVC 0
LaMoile 45, Wyanet 6
L-P 16, St. Bede 14
Manlius 16, Elmwood 0
Mendota 16, Ottawa 0
Princeton 22, Kewanee 6
Rochelle 20, Dixon 0
Sterling 12, Rock Falls 7
Tiskilwa 8, Tampico 6
Toulon 32, Wyoming 12
Western 22, Walnut 0