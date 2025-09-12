Shaw Local

A look at Week 3 scores from out of the past around Bureau County

By Kevin Hieronymus

Here’s Week 3 area scores from out of the past:

10 years ago (2015)

Amboy-LaMoille 50, Riverdale 21

Annawan-Wethersfield 55, Biggsville West Central 6

E-P 57, Sherrard 0

Geneseo 39, Chicago John Hope 0

Hall 27, St. Bede 13

L-P 44, Bloomington 34

Marquette 42, Luther South 6

Newman 30, Morrison 8

Orion 41, Fulton 16

Ottawa 34, Kankakee 14

Princeton 31, Kewanee 0

Rockford Lutheran 95, Dixon 28

Rockridge 50, Bureau Valley 14

Sandwich 42, Streator 8

Stark County 41, ROWVA 6

Sterling 28, Alleman 21

Yorkville 37, Rochelle 6

20 years ago (2005)

Alexis 36, Wethersfield 22

Amboy-LaMoille 20, Fulton 14

Bureau Valley 40, E-P 8

Cambridge 46, Annawan 0

Chicago Corliss 35, Mendota 6

Dixon 35, Rochelle 6

Geneseo 25, Cahokia 14

Hall 32, Eastland-Pearl City 14

L-P 33, Woodruff 6

Morrison 53, River Valley 8

Newman 44, Riverdale 0

Ottawa 28,East Moline UT 14

Rockridge 21, Orion 14

St. Bede 34, Marquette 20

Sherrard 37, Knoxville 14

Stark County 34, Galva 14

Sterling 67, Blue Island 14

Streator 13, Rock Falls 12

Tolono Unity 69, Kewanee 21

Note: Princeton had no game

25 years ago (2000)

Amboy 7, Morrison 6

Dixon 20, Rochelle 14

Eureka 37, Prophetstown 6

Fulton 21, St. Bede 7

Geneseo 41, Alleman 0

Hall 18, Washington, Iowa 6

Marquette 31, Erie 0

Monmouth 21, Sherrard 14

Newman 27, Bureau Valley

Normal U-High 20, Mendota 0

Olympia 28, Kewanee 21

Ottawa 27, Galesburg 26

Princeton 27, Bloomington Central Catholic 26

Rockridge 50, Farmington 15

Riverdale 40, Bradford-Henry-Midland 14

Sterling 22, Chicago Dunbar 8

Streator 41, Rock Falls 0

Woodruff 41, L-P 0

50 years ago (1975)

Annawan 48, Neponset 6

DePue 36, Ohio 12

Dunlap 14, Bradford 6

Geneseo 28, Macomb 0

Hall 24, IVC 0

LaMoile 45, Wyanet 6

L-P 16, St. Bede 14

Manlius 16, Elmwood 0

Mendota 16, Ottawa 0

Princeton 22, Kewanee 6

Rochelle 20, Dixon 0

Sterling 12, Rock Falls 7

Tiskilwa 8, Tampico 6

Toulon 32, Wyoming 12

Western 22, Walnut 0

