Sherrard forfeits games with Princeton citing illness, lack of players

Princeton quarterback Gavin Lanham tries to stay ahead of a crowd of Rockridge defenders earlier this season. (Mike Vaughn)

The Princeton Tigers will have an unexpected Friday night off.

Princeton athletic director Jeff Ohlson said he has been informed by Sherrard High School that it must forfeit Friday’s scheduled Three Rivers East opener at Sherrard due to an outbreak of illness.

Monday’s frosh/soph game will also be forfeited, Ohlson said.

Princeton has released the following statement:

“Sherrard has forfeited the varsity and sophomore games on Friday, Sept. 12, and Monday, Sept. 15, due to an outbreak of illness among players on their team. We are disappointed to lose the games, but do appreciate [Sherrard] for thinking of the health and well-being of our athletes.”

Ty Taylor of WRMJ radio in Aledo said that Sherrard said it has a lack of numbers, citing illness and injury.

With the forfeit, Princeton picks up its first win of the season to stand at 1-2.

Sherrard falls to 0-3.

Princeton also had an off week in the third week of the season in 2005 when Chicago Collins elected not to make the trip to Princeton.