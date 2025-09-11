Shaw Local

NewsTribune area football leaders through Week 2 of the 2025 season

L-P's Jaron Morscheiser celebrates with teammate Rylynd Rynkewicz after making a catch on Friday, Sept. 5, 2025 at Howard Fellows Stadium.

L-P's Jaron Morscheiser (9) celebrates with teammate Rylynd Rynkewicz after making a catch on Friday, Sept. 5, 2025 at Howard Fellows Stadium. (Scott Anderson)

By Kevin Chlum

Here’s a look at the football statistical leaders in the NewsTribune for the 2025 season, including players from La Salle-Peru, St. Bede, Hall-Putnam County, Mendota, Princeton, Bureau Valley and Fieldcrest.

TEAM OFFENSE

TeamRushingPassingPoints
St. Bede170.53223.5
La Salle-Peru148146.520.5
Princeton28617.521.5
Hall-Putnam County157.568.514
Mendota90.5919
Fieldcrest155.537.59
Bureau Valley1818.58

TEAM DEFENSE

TeamRushingPassingPoints
St. Bede2325020.5
La Salle-Peru15012727.5
Mendota139119.527.5
Hall-Putnam County140.5135.529.5
Princeton12523932
Bureau Valley247.555.548
Fieldcrest50.5

PASSING

PlayerC-A-IYardsTDs
Persich (La Salle-Peru)19-36-22931
Tillman (Mendota)15-29-11822
Glynn (Hall-PC)11-27-11371
Klendworth (Fieldcrest)3-15-2751
Ferrari (St. Bede)4-12-0641

RUSHING

PlayerCarriesYardsTDs
Etheridge (Princeton)433494
L. Anson (Fieldcrest)362442
Persich (La Salle-Peru)352415
Lanham (Princeton)321991
Glynn (Hall)271342
Stewart (Bureau Valley)311131
Marquez (St. Bede)201122
B. Curran (Hall-PC)71001
Redcliff (Hall-PC)18810
Richter (Bureau Valley)5760

RECEIVING

PlayerReceptionsYardsTDs
J. Morscheiser (La Salle-Peru)31061
Beetz (Mendota)61012
Zellers (La Salle-Peru)5940
Sterling (Hall-PC)4751
D. Overocker (Fieldcrest)1601
