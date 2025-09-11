NewsTribune area football leaders through Week 2 of the 2025 season

Here’s a look at the football statistical leaders in the NewsTribune for the 2025 season, including players from La Salle-Peru, St. Bede, Hall-Putnam County, Mendota, Princeton, Bureau Valley and Fieldcrest.
TEAM OFFENSE
|Team
|Rushing
|Passing
|Points
|St. Bede
|170.5
|32
|23.5
|La Salle-Peru
|148
|146.5
|20.5
|Princeton
|286
|17.5
|21.5
|Hall-Putnam County
|157.5
|68.5
|14
|Mendota
|90.5
|91
|9
|Fieldcrest
|155.5
|37.5
|9
|Bureau Valley
|181
|8.5
|8
TEAM DEFENSE
|Team
|Rushing
|Passing
|Points
|St. Bede
|232
|50
|20.5
|La Salle-Peru
|150
|127
|27.5
|Mendota
|139
|119.5
|27.5
|Hall-Putnam County
|140.5
|135.5
|29.5
|Princeton
|125
|239
|32
|Bureau Valley
|247.5
|55.5
|48
|Fieldcrest
|50.5
PASSING
|Player
|C-A-I
|Yards
|TDs
|Persich (La Salle-Peru)
|19-36-2
|293
|1
|Tillman (Mendota)
|15-29-1
|182
|2
|Glynn (Hall-PC)
|11-27-1
|137
|1
|Klendworth (Fieldcrest)
|3-15-2
|75
|1
|Ferrari (St. Bede)
|4-12-0
|64
|1
RUSHING
|Player
|Carries
|Yards
|TDs
|Etheridge (Princeton)
|43
|349
|4
|L. Anson (Fieldcrest)
|36
|244
|2
|Persich (La Salle-Peru)
|35
|241
|5
|Lanham (Princeton)
|32
|199
|1
|Glynn (Hall)
|27
|134
|2
|Stewart (Bureau Valley)
|31
|113
|1
|Marquez (St. Bede)
|20
|112
|2
|B. Curran (Hall-PC)
|7
|100
|1
|Redcliff (Hall-PC)
|18
|81
|0
|Richter (Bureau Valley)
|5
|76
|0
RECEIVING
|Player
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|J. Morscheiser (La Salle-Peru)
|3
|106
|1
|Beetz (Mendota)
|6
|101
|2
|Zellers (La Salle-Peru)
|5
|94
|0
|Sterling (Hall-PC)
|4
|75
|1
|D. Overocker (Fieldcrest)
|1
|60
|1