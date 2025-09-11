BCR Week 3 preview capsules, 2025

Hall coach Nick Sterling observes the action in the Red Devils game with E-P on Friday, Sept 5, 2025 at Richard Nesti Stadium in Spring Valley. Hall will travel to Mendota on Friday looking for its first win., (MaKade Rios for Shaw )

Three Rivers Conference

Princeton (0-2, 0-0) at Sherrard (0-2, 0-0)

Game time: 7 p.m. Friday at Sherrard

About the Princeton Tigers: The Tigers are on the rebound from their second straight loss, falling victim to a 36-29 comeback win by Rockridge, which saw the Rockets score 21 unanswered points. Princeton led 22-15 at the half and 29-15 early in the third. For the second straight week, the Tigers defense was burnt by the pass. Rockridge QB Cullen Schwigen threw for 240 yards and three TDs. The week before, Newman completed 15-of-19 passes for 230 yards and two TDs. Sherrard will be a good place for the Tigers to mount their comeback. PHS senior Rhett Pearson, who went down with a knee injury in Week 1 at Newman, has been cleared to play. A MRI showed no structural damage. ... PHS has won the past seven meetings over Sherrard, including last year’s 60-0 rout at Princeton, since dropping the first three meetings, two in West Central Conference play.

About the Sherrard Tigers: Dan McGuire returned to the sidelines at Sherrard after 25 years removed from his last high school job. He had a 10-year run as the head coach at Moline from 1991-2000, where he led the Maroons to a 66-32 record. He has also been an assistant coach at five schools, including Moline. ... The Tigers went 2-7 (2-3) last year after making the switch to the Three Rivers Mississippi side of the Three Rivers Conference from the Rock Division. They’ve opened with losses at Rockridge (45-0) and home last week against Mercer County (28-6). ... The Tigers’ top returning player is senior Carter Brown (WR/DB), an all-conference selection.

FND pick: Princeton

Hall (0-2, 0-0) at Mendota (0-2, 0-0)

Game time: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Red Devils: The Red Devils played Erie-Prophetstown much closer last week, falling 19-7, than they did in last year’s 41-7 loss. The Devils have been outscored 59-28 in their first two games, including a 40-21 loss at Orion in Week 1. Senior QB Dylan Glynn competed 6-of-15 pass attempts for 86 yards and the Red Devils’ only score of the game, a 44-yard toss to sophomore Chace Sterling. ... The Red Devils won last year’s game in Spring Valley 62-27 and have taken the last three meetings by a 162-79 combined score. According to BCR files, Hall leads the all-time series over Mendota, 43-38, which dates back to 1917.

About the Trojans: Former St. Bede coach Jim Eustice has taken over the Trojans’ helm following a 10-year tenure (46-47) at the Academy. The Trojans showed much improvement in last week’s home game with Newman, falling 35-18 after being shut out 42-0 last year. It was a 14-12 game through three quarters before the Comets broke through with three scores in the fourth quarter. QB Aden Tillman completed 12-of-18 passes for 257 yards and two TDs and led Mendota in rushing with 57 yards on 12 carries. ... The Trojans have not won a game since a 35-14 victory in Week 7 of the 2023 season, riding a 13-game skid. They have gone 3-19 in Three Rivers play since joining the league in 2021 after coming over from the Big Northern.

FND pick: Hall

Lincoln Trail-Prairieland

Bureau Valley (0-2, 0-0) at Knoxville (1-1)

Game time: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Storm: BV looks to get in the win column under new coach Pat Elder to kick off Lincoln Trail/Prairieland Large School Division. They beat the Blue Bullets 46-13 in their first meeting last year in Manlius. The Storm totaled 180 yards rushing in last week’s 49-10 loss to Annawan-Wethersfield. They were shut out until a fourth quarter score by Dane Stewart (16-47). BV has been outscored 96-16 including a Week 1 loss at St. Bede.

About the Blue Bullets: Knoxville split its first two games under first-year head coach Marty Turner, falling at Elmwood-Brimfield 36-22 while soundly defeating the Lewistown co-op 36-6. “We’re determined to build on the proud tradition of playoff football here in Knoxville. Our goal is to bring that standard back this fall,” Turner said. The Blue Bullets returned five starters on offense and four on defense from last season’s 2-7 (2-5) team.

FND pick: Knoxville

Non-conference

North Boone (2-0) at St. Bede (1-1)

Game time: 7 p.m., Friday

About the Vikings: North Boone is off to a 2-0 start with a pair of wins over Winnebago (21-18) on the road and home vs. Rock Falls (21-14) in Big Northern Conference play. The Vikings went 4-5 last year.

About the Bruins: After a 47-6 triumph in Jack Brady’s head coaching debut, St. Bede took a tumble in last week’s 35-0 loss at Eureka. The Bruins mounted just 94 yards of offense while giving up 382 yards to Eureka, including 282 yards on the ground. “[Eureka] came out, they hit us in the mouth, and we just didn’t respond good enough,” Brady said. “We’ve just got to go back to work (Saturday) in the film room, see what went wrong. All we can do is go back next week and get back to work.”

FND pick: St. Bede

8-Man Football Association

Bushnell-Prairie City (0-2) at Amboy co-op (1-1)

Game time: 7 p.m. Friday at the Harbor

About the Spartans: After falling to Polo 50-0 in the season opener, the Spartans played River Ridge to a 40-38 loss last week. They are coming off a 3-5 season in 2024, including a loss to the Clippers.

About the Clippers: The Clippers bounced back from an opening 30-22 defeat in a rematch of last year’s 8-Man State championship by thrashing Rockford Christian Life 64-12. ALO won at Bushnell last year 58-22.

FND pick: Amboy