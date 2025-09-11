Shaw Local

BCR Pigskin Prognosticators for Week 3, 2025

By Kevin Hieronymus

Here are our picks for Week 3:

Week 3
Games		Kevin Hieronymus
BCR Sports Editor
Week 2: 8-2
Season: 14-6		Kevin Chlum
NewsTrib Sports Editor
Week 2: 7-3
Season: 11-9		Brian Stocking
WQAD The Score
Week 2 guest: 10-0
Season guest: 17-3
Princeton at SherrardPrincetonPrincetonPrinceton
BV at KnoxvilleKnoxvilleKnoxvilleKnoxville
Hall at MendotaHallMendotaMendota
North Boone at St. BedeSt. BedeSt. BedeSt. Bede
Bushnell at AmboyAmboyAmboyAmboy
L-P at OttawaL-PL-POttawa
Mon-Rose at KewaneeMon-RoseMon-RoseMon-Rose
Riverdale at RockridgeRockridgeRockridgeRiverdale
E-P at NewmanNewmanNewmanNewman
Moline at SterlingMolineMolineMoline
BCR Pigskin Prognosticators

BCR Pigskin Prognosticators (Kevin Hieronymus)

