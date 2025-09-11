BCR Pigskin Prognosticators for Week 3, 2025

Here are our picks for Week 3:
|Week 3
Games
|Kevin Hieronymus
BCR Sports Editor
Week 2: 8-2
Season: 14-6
|Kevin Chlum
NewsTrib Sports Editor
Week 2: 7-3
Season: 11-9
|Brian Stocking
WQAD The Score
Week 2 guest: 10-0
Season guest: 17-3
|Princeton at Sherrard
|Princeton
|Princeton
|Princeton
|BV at Knoxville
|Knoxville
|Knoxville
|Knoxville
|Hall at Mendota
|Hall
|Mendota
|Mendota
|North Boone at St. Bede
|St. Bede
|St. Bede
|St. Bede
|Bushnell at Amboy
|Amboy
|Amboy
|Amboy
|L-P at Ottawa
|L-P
|L-P
|Ottawa
|Mon-Rose at Kewanee
|Mon-Rose
|Mon-Rose
|Mon-Rose
|Riverdale at Rockridge
|Rockridge
|Rockridge
|Riverdale
|E-P at Newman
|Newman
|Newman
|Newman
|Moline at Sterling
|Moline
|Moline
|Moline