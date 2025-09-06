Fremd overwhelms Buffalo Grove 55-6

Be it sugar or candy or even sealant or paint, there was no way Buffalo Grove coach Jeff Vlk could coat his team’s season-opening loss to Hoffman Estates.

“It’s the kind of loss that hurts because of the time and effort these players and coaches invested (in the preparation),” Vlk said.

With that game behind them, Vlk and the Bison had to turn their collective attentions towards their Week 2 opponent, Fremd and their Northwestern-bound signal-caller Johnny O’Brien, who stuck Lake Zurich’s air defenses for over 300 yards and 35 points in a season-opening triumph.

Despite their dedication and effort, Buffalo Grove would be unable to develop a counter-response to the Vikings attack. The Bison witnessed first-hand a dominant display in all facets of the game Friday in a 55-6 loss as Fremd moved its mark to 2-0 on the season.

“Hats off to (our) coaching staff,” O’Brien said after totaling 200 yards of total offense in one half of play.

“They kept us locked in the whole week (and) set up a great practice plan for us. We just really (focused) in on not taking any opponent differently. We just handled business.”

The hosts got things going on the scoreboard thanks to a short field that led to an O’Brien 1-yard keeper that made it 7-0 a little over three minutes into the contest.

Then Fremd got its air offensive going, as O’Brien found Jason Hardy out of the backfield for the first of his three TD tosses from 23 yards out and a 14-0 advantage with 2:30 left in the opening quarter of play.

The visitors were flagged for a roughing the passer penalty on the play, and kicker Shea Sloan successfully connected on the subsequent onside kick that put them on the Bison 36.

Four plays later, it turned into O’Brien’s second TD pass to Ben Riddle from 6 yards out to make the score 21-0 Fremd with just 51 ticks left in the first.

In quarter number two, O’Brien (14 for 22 for 184 yards) found Marquan Brewster from 14 yards out for a 28-0 lead at the 8:05 mark.

It became 35-0 after a strip sack was recovered by Michael Perez that gave the Vikings possession of the football at the Buffalo Grove 10. Jay Box took it in from the 2-yard line three plays later with 6:49 left until half.

BG (0-2) would break into the scoring column on its next drive when Grady Boeche (11 of 19 passing for 97 yards) found Matthew Kaput from 19 yards out to make it 35-6 at the 4:32 mark of the second.

The Vikings would close out the scoring when Raizo Ruiz bulled his way to the end zone on a 5-yard carry with 3:23 to go in the third and then added a pair of fourth quarter TDs when backup QB Will Clark (6-12 for 115 yards) found Luke Schmidt from 27 yards out at the 10:06 mark and Davion Vinson scored on an 8-yard run with 5:30 left. Fremd totaled over 400 yards of offense on the night.

Vlk left the field with his team a proud coach despite the final score.

“I told the kids to come out and fight,“ Vlk said. ”I’m really proud of the continuous effort throughout, and the kids took that to heart.”