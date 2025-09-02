Kendall County football notebook: Yorkville sophomore Jayden Ruth makes game-saving pick in varsity debut

Jayden Ruth didn’t have a reference point to compare his game-saving play Friday to a previous moment on the football field.

It was his first varsity game, after all.

The Yorkville sophomore defensive back provided a memorable conclusion. Ruth’s diving interception in the end zone on the game’s final play preserved the Foxes’ 14-7 season-opening win over St. Patrick in Yorkville.

“I was in shock,” Ruth said. “Making a big play like that for the team, just really had my adrenaline rushing. I’m just glad to help my team in any way possible. My first varsity game I happen to come away with a game-sealing interception. All the credit goes to my teammates and coaches for believing in me to make those types of plays.”

St. Patrick was inside the Yorkville 10-yard line for the final play, taking the snap from the right hashmark with three receivers lined up left. Ruth, lined up on the far receiver, came off his man to intercept the pass intended for an inside receiver in the end zone.

“We were in man coverage, I was focused on my man and just trying to do my job to the best of my ability,” Ruth said. “I saw the ball in the air and just became a ball hawk at that point. My teammates did a great job forcing a throw over the receiver’s head by undercutting the route.”

“Throw in the back of the end zone and Jayden was able to come off his man and make a diving catch; pretty amazing play,” Yorkville coach Dan McGuire said. “Jayden is athletic, playing some receiver for us, DB, he’s a really mature sophomore, very even keeled.”

It was one of two times that Yorkville turned away St. Patrick drives inside the Foxes’ red zone.

“We just stayed disciplined in our alignments and assignments and we didn’t have anybody trying to play hero ball,” Ruth said. “We had all 11 guys doing their job. When that happens it’s usually a great team result.”

A great result in the first of three home games for Yorkville to start the season. Protecting their home turf has been a point of emphasis for the Foxes, who were 1-4 at home last season in missing the playoffs for the first time since 2017.

“It was a big focal point,” McGuire said. “They understood the assignment and did their best to win a game against a good opponent. It was a nailbiter. Credit to our defense to keep battling.”

Sandwich’s depth, ‘D’ tested in Manteno loss

Sandwich’s depth, with 23 players dressed in Friday’s season opener, was put to the test immediately.

Junior linebacker Chase Clark went down with an injury on the first play of the game against Manteno.

Clark’s loss made a difficult matchup even tougher to contend with.

Sandwich gave up 430 yards of offense in a 54-30 loss to Manteno.

“I felt like we were prepared; unfortunately, we had an injury on the first play of the game to an important player on defense,” Sandwich coach Jason VanPelt said. “We had to move guys around, we were out of position on some plays. Hats off to Manteno. They had some fast kids with speed.”

Sandwich was behind the eight ball early, as Manteno returned the opening kickoff 60 yards for a touchdown. Manteno scored again off a recovered pooch kick.

But the Indians had plenty of positives to draw on, particularly on the offensive end.

Sandwich actually out-gained Manteno, 446-430. Nick Michalek ran for 175 yards, and Jeffrey Ashley and Wyatt Gregory each ran for touchdowns. Braden Behringer threw for two.

“We had two touchdowns called back, too. We were doing what we wanted to on offense,” VanPelt said. “We executed well on offense. You put up 450 yards, you’re usually expecting to win a game like that. Ultimately, we have to play better on defense.”

From the frying pan into the fire this weekend, as the Indians travel to Wilmington to play that powerhouse program that used to be a conference rival.

VanPelt knows the environment all too well. His first year as offensive coordinator, Sandwich went down to Wilmington and got a win.

“It can be done. We need a great week of practice,” he said. “It’s going to come down to execution and how hard we play. We have to match their intensity and physicality. If you don’t do that, you don’t have a shot. Play with them, get a couple bounces, see what happens.”

Oswego East’s fast start

To say Oswego East got off to a fast start this season is an understatement.

Jamari McKay ran back the opening kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown last Friday at Joliet West. The Wolves were off and running to a 34-0 halftime lead.

“He is one of our guys who is electric with the ball,” Oswego East coach Tyson LeBlanc said. “He has some speed, we put him back there opposite Zamarion Taylor who we also feel is dangerous with the ball in his hands. Have to give a lot of credit to the blocking in front of him. Jamari took it to the house but blocking made it pretty easy for him.”

The Wolves made it look easy Friday.

Senior Niko Villacci was an efficient 11 for 14 for 198 yards and two touchdowns, and ran for 74 yards and two scores. Lincoln Ijams had five catches for 110 yards and a TD. Tom Donovan had four catches for 73 yards and a score.

“Any time you’re above 70% on completions, it’s a good night at the office. Credit to the O-line, they didn’t give up any sacks,” LeBlanc said. “Jamari had a bubble screen that went 22 yards and Lincoln had a tunnel screen that went for 43. Any time you can make plays out of easy passes, it’s a bonus.”