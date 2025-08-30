‘It was amazing having him back’: Fieldcrest honors Cincinnati Bengals tight end, alum Cam Grandy

Fieldcrest coach Nick Meyer (left) presents alumnus and Cincinnati Bengals tight end Cam Grandy a sign during halftime of the Knights' game against Tri-Valley on Friday in Minonk. One sign will hang at the field and one at the school. (Brad Martin)

To celebrate Fieldcrest graduate and Cincinnati Bengals tight end Cam Grandy, signs were made with Grandy’s picture that read “Home of Fieldcrest’s Cam Grandy” with the NFL and Fieldcrest logos that are going to be hung at the Knights’ football field and at the school.

When Grandy reached out to Fieldcrest coach Nick Meyer on Wednesday to tell him he’d be in town for Friday’s home opener, the Knights decided to honor their NFL alum at the game.

During halftime of Fieldcrest’s 52-12 loss to Associated Press Class 2A No. 2 Tri-Valley, Meyer presented Grandy with the signs.

“It was amazing having him back,” Meyer said. “He was such an electric player on Fridays when he played here and has worked hard to succeed in college football and now in the NFL. He’s the perfect example for the kids in our town to work hard and they can achieve their dreams.”

Grandy, who was the 2017 NewsTribune Offensive Football Player of the Year as a quarterback for the Knights, spoke with the team before the game. He also signed autographs for fans.

“He’s a humble guy and not big for a rah-rah speech,” Meyer said. “He talked about how blessed he’s been to play on Fridays, Saturdays and now Sundays. But the memories of playing on Friday nights at Fieldcrest with his brothers were among some of the best.”

Grandy joined the Bengals as an undrafted free agent in 2024 out of Illinois State University where he was an All-American after transferring from Division II Missouri Western.

He was signed to the practice squad at the end of 2024 training camp but was elevated to the active roster on Nov. 7 and made his debut in Week 10 against the Baltimore Ravens.

Grandy played in eight games last season, finishing with five receptions for 28 yards. He was signed to a one-year extension on Jan. 21. Grandy made the initial 53-man roster for the 2025 season.

Meyer said Minonk Mayor Russell Ruestman and the city council authorized the installation of the signs, which were designed by Fieldcrest graduate Will Wyss, who is the graphic design manager for the Milwaukee Bucks.

“It was a collaborative idea and we’re so lucky to have communities that support Fieldcrest athletics,” Meyer said.