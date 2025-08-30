Shaw Local

Analysis   •   Features   •   Podcast   •   Photo Store
Friday Night Drive

Illinois high school football scores: Week 1, 2025

Lyons Township’s varsity football prepares for a varsity football game against Joliet Catholic at Busey Bank Field at Joliet Memorial Stadium on Aug. 29, 2025.

Lyons Township’s varsity football team stands for the National Anthem during a game against Joliet Catholic at Busey Bank Field at Joliet Memorial Stadium on Aug. 29, 2025. (Laurie Fanelli)

By The Associated Press

Alden-Hebron 31, Orangeville 16

Arthur (A.-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond) 43, Sangamon Valley 13

Ashton (A.-Franklin Center) 28, West Prairie 18

Aurora (A. Christian) 43, Ottawa Marquette 22

Barrington 48, South Elgin 20

Beardstown 41, North Greene 6

Belleville (East) 40, Collinsville 6

Belleville (West) 40, Mascoutah 21

Benton 69, Herrin 0

Boonville, Mo. 27, Quincy 19

Bradley-Bourbonnais 42, T.F. North 0

Brown County 28, Carrollton 7

Carterville 35, Marion 34

Casey-Westfield 50, Fisher 6

Central 21, Crystal Lake South 0

Central 34, BHRA 13

Central 42, Effingham 7

Central 50, Winchester (West Central) 8

Centralia 42, Salem 0

Chester 55, East Alton-Wood River 0

Christian Brothers, Mo. 63, Sacred Heart-Griffin 20

Christopher 35, Eldorado 30

Coal City 40, Pontiac 13

Columbia 23, Mater Dei 22

Dixon 47, Rockford Lutheran 8

Du Quoin 48, Mt. Carmel 19

Dunlap 44, Galesburg 0

Durand-Pecatonica 56, Dakota 16

El Paso-Gridley 28, Reed-Custer 14

Fairfield 39, Albion (Edwards County) 33

Farmington 51, West Hancock 28

Fenwick 40, DePaul 14

Flora 28, Sesser-Valier 14

Frankfort 50, Massac County 28

Freeburg 30, DeSoto, Mo. 14

Fremd 35, Lake Zurich 3

Galena 22, Morrison 14

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 38, Tremont 13

Glenbard North 38, Bartlett 3

Glenbard West 31, Batavia 28

Glenwood 39, Edwardsville 31

Greenville 35, North-Mac 7

Harrisburg 31, Anna (A.-Jonesboro) 13

Herscher 42, Canton 38

Heyworth 24, Warrensburg-Latham 0

Hoffman Estates 55, Buffalo Grove 14

Huntley 42, Crystal Lake Central 0

Illini West 68, LCSRV (CO-OP) 6

Johnston City 46, Carmi-White County 8

Lake Forest 30, Deerfield 0

Lake Park 35, Hoffman Estates (Conant) 13

Lanark (Eastland)-Pearl City 52, Fulton 20

Lanphier 18, Lincoln 14

Lena-Winslow 50, Forreston 12

Lockport 34, Plainfield North 0

Macomb 28, Rushville-Industry 14

Maine East 16, Aurora (East) 0

Maine West 34, Elk Grove 16

Maroa-Forsyth 48, Athens 7

Marshall 36, Wesclin 34, OT

McHenry 17, Dundee-Crown 14

Milledgeville 30, Amboy 22

Monmouth-Roseville 35, Aledo (Mercer County) 14

Montini Catholic 20, Jackson Lumen Christi, Mich. 16

Morris 27, Wilmington 20

Morton 28, Mahomet-Seymour 27

Mt Zion 49, Bartonville (Limestone) 0

Nashville 28, Carlyle 21

Neuqua Valley 21, Aurora (Waubonsie Valley) 13

Normal West 34, Peoria Notre Dame 14

Notre Dame 13, Washington 12

O’Fallon 24, Triad 8

Oak Forest 41, Aurora (Marmion Academy) 28

Oakwood 27, Momence 26, 2OT

Oblong 43, Blue Ridge 6

Olney 60, Taylorville 36

Olympia 38, PORTA 36

Oregon 27, Genoa-Kingston 20

Oswego 31, Naperville Central 15

Oswego East 41, Joliet West 0

Pana 46, Hillsboro 27

Paris 57, N. Vermillion, Ind. 0

Pekin (IL) 28, Plainfield South 7

Peoria (H.S.) 42, Centennial 0

Peotone 48, Granite City 7

Pinckneyville 22, Red Bud 6

Pleasant Plains 26, New Berlin 20

Polo 50, Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 0

Prairie Ridge 34, Cary-Grove 21

Princeville 54, Havana 7

Red Hill 23, Hamilton County 14

Richmond-Burton 49, Marian 13

Ridgeview 22, Le Roy 7

Ridgewood 50, River Ridge 14

Riverton 29, Pittsfield 20

Robinson 41, Charleston 6

Rochelle 41, Geneseo 14

Roxana 30, Jersey 18

SLUH, Mo. 22, St Ignatius 3

Seneca 47, Chicago Christian 6

Sparta 48, Madison 32

St Bede 47, Bureau Valley 6

St Charles North 36, Minooka 35

St Joseph-Ogden 44, Prairie Central 7

St Teresa 29, Urbana 7

Stark County 41, Astoria (South Fulton) 18

Stockton 46, Benton/Scales Mound IL/Shullsburg, Wis. 0

Streator 36, Eisenhower 14

Sullivan 61, Arcola 6

Sycamore 22, DeKalb 21

Tuscola 16, Shelbyville 14

Unity 48, Rantoul 0

University 71, Manual 22

Vandalia 51, Carlinville 33

Warren 43, Arlington Heights (Hersey) 36

Wauconda 44, Hinsdale South 26

Westville 54, Salt Fork 13

Williamsville 42, Auburn 7

Young 41, Carver 0

Friday Night DriveFND - DeKalb CountyFND - DuPage & Cook CountiesFND - Illinois ValleyFND - KankakeeFND - Illinois ValleyFND - KankakeeFND - Kendall CountyFND - Lake CountyFND - McHenry CountyFND - Sauk ValleyFND - Will & Grundy CountiesHigh School FootballSports