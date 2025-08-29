Overcoming early injuries, George Jungerman brings versatility to Newman

Newman’s George Jungerman looks to get away from Monmouth-Roseville’s Landyn Angelo last season at Roscoe Eades Stadium in Sterling. Jungerman brings versatility and athleticism as a senior for the Comets. (Alex T. Paschal)

Newman Central Catholic football coach Mike Lemay does not ascribe senior George Jungerman an exact position on offense.

He simply lists “athlete” next to his name.

Overcoming two different injuries his sophomore year, Jungerman’s athleticism and versatility as a three-sport athlete has helped shape him into a player that is prepared to run or catch the ball from multiple positions, fill in at quarterback and help lead the defense at linebacker.

“He’s been through a lot, but he’s always answered the bell,” Lemay said. “That’s a testament to him.”

While Jungerman has had some ups and downs in his athletic career, he’s always been ready to step up whenever he can.

He took snaps on varsity his freshman year before breaking his collarbone heading into sophomore year. Then, a broken ankle derailed nearly all of of his second season.

But Jungerman had a healthy junior year, playing multiple positions and filling in at quarterback in Weeks 8 and 9 for returning starter Evan Bushman. The Comets (8-3, 5-0) won the Three Rivers Athletic Conference Rock title last season and reached the second round of the Class 1A playoffs.

“I’ll play anything for my team to help out,” Jungerman said. “Wherever they need me, I’ll be there to help.”

Lemay said the team has asked Jungerman to do a lot of different things on both sides of the ball.

“In many regards, he’s a lot like Daniel Kelly was,” Lemay said. “We asked [Jungerman] to play different positions on defense, whether it was safety or linebacker. And offensively, he’s been our backup quarterback the last several years. He’s played receiver, slot, tight end and now he’s running some fullback.

“He’s a tremendous athlete.”

Kelly was also a three-sport standout, including an all-state linebacker and first-team All-Three Rivers selection on offense and defense as a senior last year in football.

Lemay says Jungerman also has a ‘tremendous football IQ’ and looks to step up as a leader.

“That’s something he prides in and wants to do well with, being a natural leader of the team,” Lemay said. “And you can see it in basketball when he turns it on, how he controls his body and how he’s able to do things. It’s the same thing with him playing on the football field.”

On the basketball court, Jungerman led the Comets in scoring with 15 points and 6.1 rebounds per game.

Newman’s George Jungerman drives to the hoop against Hall Friday, Jan. 17, 2025 at Newman High School. (Alex T. Paschal)

He and Bushman also bring another year of familiarity to the football field after playing both sports together.

“We’ve been buddies since preschool,” Jungerman said. “We’ve always had a great chemistry.”

And just a couple years into throwing discus during track and field season, Jungerman set the school record as a junior at 46.97 meters (154 feet) and qualified for state. Jungerman hit that mark at the Three Rivers Athletic Conference meet, taking second to Princeton freshman Landen Hoffman. Hoffman (52.39) took second at state in 2A.

Lemay is also Jungerman’s throwing coach.

“He’s only thrown the discus two years, and he makes it to state and sets the school record,” he said. “I think that speaks to his ability to be a tremendous athlete, and that’s what we see on the football field all the time.”

Newman's George Jungerman throws the discus in the 2023 Three Rivers Meet at Princeton. (Mike Vaughn)

Jungerman scratched on all three of his discus attempts at state, but he’s ready for another chance at competing for a medal this year.

Lemay says Jungerman should turn some heads on the football field. At 6-foot-3 and around 200 pounds, he’s also a leader in the weight room.

“This summer our weight room execution has been impeccable,” Lemay said. “He’s one of those guys that’s just leading the charge. All those guys are bought in and it’s just been a great summer in the weight room. Seeing him kind of set that tone, especially for the young kids, is good. He’s definitely changed his body in a good way.

“He’s going to be pretty durable going for four quarters week in, week out.”

Jungerman’s versatility and willingness makes it hard to keep him off the field.

“Its great to just always be out there in different positions and different looks,” he said. “Play wherever you can to get on the field more.”

Jungerman is ready for big things in his final go around as a senior. He said he’s open-minded about continuing his athletic career at the next level.

“Hopefully I can be seen as a role model out there,” he said, “and give my best effort. I just hope to play my heart out every single play, every single game and see where that takes us.”