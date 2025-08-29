East St. Louis makes it official and will ‘play up’to defend 6A title

East St. Louis’ Amir Tillman runs along the sidelines after a catch against Geneva in the Class 6A state championship last season. Tillman and his Flyer teammates will make a run at trying to defend their 6A title after declaring its intent to use the IHSA's playing up provision to move them from 5A to 6A. (Gary Middendorf)

East St. Louis will attempt to defend its 6A title this season as it officially declared its intent to utilize the IHSA’s playing up provision for the next two seasons.

This was an expected move by the Flyers, who have been using the provision in some form for well over a decade. Had East St. Louis elected to not use the provision they almost certainly would have been slotted into Class 5A when qualified.

The only real debate surrounding the Flyers was which classification they would be moving up into.

The Flyers dropped their season opener on Thursday night, 22-21 to nationally ranked Bergen Catholic (N.J). As is its custom, East St. Louis’ schedule includes multiple nationally ranked teams in its nonconference schedule.

East St. Louis is the sixth school to be utilizing the provision this season thus far.

Both Antioch and Glenbard South are fulfilling the second year of their two-year commitment to playing up. Both schools will move from 5A to 6A.

Batavia, Oak Lawn Richards and St. Rita move from likely being classified as a 6A schools to locking into the 7A ranks. The trio, along with East St. Louis, are in the first year of the two year commitment to playing up.

Schools have until September 1 to choose to use the playing up provision.