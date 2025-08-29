2025 IHSA football preview: Manteno to lean on veteran leaders in bid for 2nd straight playoff berth

Manteno quarterback Connor Harrod (10) throws a pass as Wilmington pass rusher Logan Van Duyne (55) closes in on him during the 2024 ICE Conference meeting between the Panthers and Wildcats. (Tiffany Blanchette)

2025 Outlook

Coach: RJ Haines (20th season)

Career Record: 115-109 (92-90 at Manteno)

Last Playoff: Class 4A First Round, 2024

Best Playoff: Class 4A Quarterfinals, 2014

2024 Record: 7-3

After a sizzling 7-0 start to the season that clinched them their first IHSA Class 4A Playoff berth since 2019, Manteno saw its season end with three straight losses to state semifinalists in Wilmington (Class 3A), Coal City (4A) and a first-round postseason loss to Normal U-High.

The Panthers may have graduated a ton of talent, but the cupboard is anything but bare for a program that took a huge leap last year and now looks to take another in 2025.

“Our effort has been outstanding,” head coach RJ Haines said. “Obviously we’re inexperienced in a lot of spots and lost some experienced players, but we have kids stepping up right now and we’re super excited about the potential of this group.”

A key absence from last season’s team will be All-Illinois Central Eight running back Niko Akiyama. While it’ll be an all-hands-on-deck approach in the backfield, namely senior Levar Lee and junior Nick Honkisz, returning three-year senior quarterback Connor Harrod and some of his favorite weapons will give the offense a great starting point.

“It’s just leadership,” Haines said of Harrod. “Especially when we get into our Week 0 and we get into Week 1, if you’ve never played in a game before, I don’t care how well you prepare, a game is different. So having a kid like Connor who is in control of our offense, and he’s been there and done that, just calms everybody down.”

Brayden Wasney will also be back at center to anchor the offensive line, and Haines said Wasney has stepped into a major leadership role with that unit heading into his senior season, taking that responsibility from current Illinois State University lineman Cooper Monk.

The receiver/defensive back positions will get a boost with the return of seniors Tyler Buehler and Dylan McIntyre, and rising junior Briggs Cann, who won conference and sectional championships in the 400 meters in track in the spring, will also bring his speed and athleticism to both sides of the ball this season. Jake Stevens is also returning at tight end, and Haines said Jacob Boeschel, Franklin Leonard and Hayden Palka are set to provide the team with a strong linebacker corps.

Heading into the season, Haines said the Panthers are aiming to be competitive in the conference yet again after last year’s third-place finish.

“You start looking at Coal City and Wilmington, and they’re kind of the standard, maybe in the state,” Haines said. “That gives you something to push for, that gives you something to work for. But our biggest thing is to do what we do, control what we can control, and keep getting better.”