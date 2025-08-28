Richards, St. Rita also elect to ‘play up’ to 7A in IHSA playoffs

St. Rita quarterback Steven Armbruster (5) tries to create some space in last year's playoff game with Mount Carmel. Armbruster's Mustangs declared their intent to play up to Class 7A in the 2025 playoffs recentlt. (Tony Gadomski/Tony Gadomski for Shaw Local News Network)

The ranks of Class 7A have gotten a little more crowded.

After Batavia announced last week of its intent to move from 6A to locking in a place in the Class 7A field using the IHSA’s “Playing Up” provision, both Richards and St. Rita declared their intent to join them, with both moving up into 7A.

Both schools will now abide by that commitment for two seasons (2025 and 2026).

Technically, this was a renewal of St. Rita’s previous two-year commit for playing up, as they did in both the 2023 and 2024 season. St. Rita’s natural enrollment, when multiplied, would likely have landed them in the 6A field. In the past, St. Rita’s initial enrollment without playing would have had them in Class 5A.

Thus is Richards first time exercising the option to “play up”. Richards has qualified for the 6A playoffs for the last 15 years and hasn’t played in any other classification other than 6A since 2000, when they were a part of the 5A field.

The Bulldogs were a state semifinalist last season, where they fell to East St. Louis. Richards has lost to East St. Louis in four of the last five playoff contested campaigns.

Speaking of East St. Louis, it has yet to indicate officially its intent for the postseason. The Flyers have played up for as long as they have had the option of doing so (ending up in both 6A and 7A) and won last year’s 6A title. East St. Louis either needs to express its intent to renew the play-up contract for the next two seasons or play at its natural enrollment number, which would almost certainly put the powerhouses in Class 5A.

The grand total of schools currently “playing up” is five. Both Antioch and Glenbard South are fulfilling the second year of their two-year commitment to playing up. Both schools will move from 5A to 6A.