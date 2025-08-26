Shaw Local

Friday Night Drive

Friday Night Drive’s 2025 preseason Top 25

Number of contenders for top spot

Batavia's Michael Vander Luitgaren runs away from the pressure of Mount Carmel's Caleb Tucker during their Class 7A state championship game Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in Hancock Stadium at Illinois State University in Normal.

Mount Carmel's Caleb Tucker pursues Batavia's Michael Vander Luitgaren during the Class 7A state championship game last fall. Tucker is one of a number of returning standouts as the Caravan try to win a fourth consecutive state title, this time in Class 8A. (Mark Busch)

By Steve Soucie

The most difficult thing to parse when putting together a preseason ranking of any sport is figuring out not only what teams have returning from a successful season last year, but how do they replace what they’ve lost.

Multiple top teams enter the 2025 season replacing key pieces of their teams and it remains to be seen if those replacements are up to the challenge of filling those shoes.

The state saw some of the best quarterbacks in recent memory graduate from their respective schools (although some really good ones are still around too) and those are the schools that will be under the early season microscope.

That being said, these are also programs that have shown time and time again that they deserve to be considered among the top teams in the state.

Then there are other factors. Can a team build on momentum gained at the end of last season? Who are the bounce back candidates that always emerge?

They are all questions that will eventually be answered, but they aren’t answered now.

Here’s the Friday Night Drive’s preseason Top 25:

Steve Soucie

Steve Soucie is the Managing Editor of Friday Night Drive for Shaw Media. Also previously for Shaw Media, Soucie was the Sports Editor at the Joliet Herald News. Prior to that, Soucie worked at the Kankakee Daily Journal and for Pro Football Weekly.