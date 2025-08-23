Lyons’ seniors aiming even higher after a historic season

Lyons two-way lineman Roman Sosnovyy waited his turn to be a senior captain.

Senior linebacker Patrick Cheney is excited for his last shot to make an impact for the Lions.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 9 Lyons Township High School football practice Roman Sossnovyy gets in his three point stance at Lyons football practice, Monday, Aug 18, 2025 in Western Springs. (Gary E Duncan Sr. for Shaw Local)

After the Lions (11-1) made program history with the most wins in a single season and winning the West Suburban Silver outright, Sosnovyy and Cheney are part of a senior class aiming even higher this season.

Sosnovyy said he’s honored to be a senior captain for a program with a deep history.

“Being a younger guy on the varsity, I always looked up to the older guys,” Sosnovyy said. “It’s been very different because now I’m the guy who everyone looks up to. Being a senior captain, I want to set the right example. I want those younger guys to look up to me the same way I did to the older guys.”

Cheney said he plans on being a leader for the Lions, who travel to Joliet Catholic for their opener next Friday.

“Being a senior means it’s my last shot to leave it all on the field, so I’m going to git it all I’ve got to help the team out,” Cheney said. “My team goals are to make a run in the playoffs.”

The Lions will need strong play from their seniors this season, especially after losing such a talented group of players to graduation, including Travis Stamm, Mack Long and Tyler Chambers.

Lyons Township High School football practice Patrick Cheney waits his turn during linebacker drills at Lyons football practice, Monday, Aug 18, 2025 in Western Springs. (Gary E Duncan Sr. for Shaw Local)

Sosnovyy said the Lions’ offense and defense should be formidable this fall.

“Our defense has been looking exceptionally well,” he said. “We’re returning many players who have been key players for us, and bringing in a handful of younger guys who have been able to step up to the challenge. The aggressiveness and speed our defense brings will be tough for offenses to match.

“Our offense is also returning a lot of starters on the offensive line and both of our tight ends. Our offense is known to run the ball. That’s what we plan on doing with a group like this. I’ve seen a ton of potential from both our offense and defense.”

Cheney, a middle linebacker, worked with a trainer multiple times a week during the offseason to increase his conditioning. He spent many days running on Bennet Field to get ready for the season.

At 6-foot-2 and 225 pounds, Cheney grew an inch and added 10 pounds of solid muscle. He picked up an offer from North Central College on Aug. 4.

“I took care of my body and ate right,” Cheney said. “During the summer, I would work with my trainer and he would get me right. I worked my tail off preparing myself for this upcoming season. I believe the defense has the capability to win some games this year. We have a lot of talent all over the ball.”

The 6-3, 25-pound Sosnovyy said he pushed his body hard throughout the offseason to put himself in a position to be a key two-way player and attract attention from colleges. Sosnovyy said he “has a number of D1 offers” currently.

“I would lift twice a day explosive and heavy and conditioned in the heat, to increase my conditioning, stamina and strength,” Sosnovyy said. “As a sophomore on the varsity going both ways was rough, so this year I want to make sure it’s easier for my body to handle it.”

Sosnovyy, who throws the shot put and discus, said his family hails from Ukraine, and he takes pride being the first athlete in his family to “truly be able to play a sport.”

Thus, Sosnovyy is taking nothing for granted, setting his team and personal goals high.

“We want to go 1-0 each week all the way until the very end,” he said. “We want to win conference and win state. Personally, my goals for this year are one sack, two tackles for a loss and five pancakes a game. I want to be an all-state football player.”