York’s Hunter Stepanich, a Princeton commit for football and volleyball, poised for expanded role

York senior Hunter Stepanich is poised for a big season – in three sports.

The 6-foot-7, 230-pound Stepanich is a rare three-sport athlete – football, basketball and volleyball. He committed to play football and volleyball at Princeton next season.

Stepanich, a tight end/defensive end, said he’s motivated to succeed in his final three-sport season of his career. The Dukes head into the football season with high expectations – again – after reaching the Class 8A state championship game last season.

The senior class has won 34 of its 40 games. York as a program has made three consecutive semifinal appearances, and was 8A runner-up to Loyola last year.

“I think a lot of us have stepped up and taken on a much bigger role,” Stepanich said. “The senior class especially. Being able to lead my teammates and friends has been amazing and everyone has improved together. I’m fired up for this season being a leader. I’m really excited. We’ve been a winning culture team since our freshman year. We all want to leave a legacy.”

York coach Don Gelosmino said Stepanich is a vital player for his program, helping build the foundation for the younger players to continue the recent tradition of extended playoff runs. The Dukes open the season on Aug. 29 at Glenbrook South.

“He’s awesome, one of the most coachable kids I have ever coached, obviously he’s very smart,” Gelsomino said. “We just have to tell him one time and he does it right. He’s a great lead-by-example kid and has an incredible work ethic. He has the best character you would ever want in a kid, especially because of his work habits and leadership and being a three-sport athlete.”

Stepanich admitted playing three sports is difficult, noting his summer was a whirlwind balancing his schedule and finding time to unwind and relax.

“In June, I would go from football at 7:30 a.m. to volleyball and also basketball,” he said. “In July, it was the same with football in the morning and volleyball in the afternoon, but I didn’t have basketball. I would have summer league (volleyball) matches until 8 p.m.”

York High School football practice Hunter Stepanich at York High School football practice, Thursday, Aug 14, 2025 in Elmhurst.

Stepanich said he discussed with his two Princeton coaches on how to handle the rigors of playing two demanding sports in college and balancing a heavy academic load.

Stepanich said he met 1991 Princeton graduate Marin N. Gjaja on a recent trip. Stepanich said Gjaja, a two-sport athlete at Princeton, gave him some valuable advice.

“He told me to stay disciplined and learn time management skills and use all the resources Princeton has,” Stepanich said. “He had good things to say about the coaches. He was excited. Both the football and volleyball coaches at Princeton have talked to each other. It’s obviously unique for them.”

Gelsomino said Stepanich will be a bigger part of York’s offense this season, calling him a multi-dimensional player capable of affecting a game in a variety of ways.

“Last year on offense we basically had three-headed running attack and averaged 250 yards a game on the ground,” Gelsomino said. “Hunter is versatile enough to split out, get inside at the tight end wing position to use like an H-back. He can be a lead blocker blocking defensive lineman. He’s very versatile for us on offense. He didn’t have a ton of catches last year, but the defense notices him at 6-7 in the red zone and he gets a lot of attention which opens up the running games. He will be a two-way threat blocking and catching the ball this year for us.”

Defensively, Stepanich will also take on a bigger role with the graduation of two-way lineman Joe Reiff, who had 57 tackles, eight tackles for a loss, 2.5 sacks and 31 quarterback hurries last season.

“His height alone gives you an advantage along the line when he gets his hands up, he knocks down balls,” Gelsomino said.

Stepanich said he made a lot of progress in the offseason, mainly on catching the ball and maximizing his athleticism.

“I think the big part was getting stronger, faster and quicker,” Stepanich said. “I worked on my technique especially in the run game blocking defensive ends, staying disciplined with my eyes and footwork. My route running is better and so are my hands. I pretty much improved all around.”