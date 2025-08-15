Zach Hultgren, Aidan Nuno pave way for Burlington Central

Burlington Central senior offensive linemen Aidan Nuno (left) and Zach Hultgren pose for picture Wednesday, Aug. 13, 2025, at Burlington Central. The two players return to anchor the Rockets' offensive line. (Joe Aguilar)

Zach Hultgren and Aidan Nuno, who look like bouncers minus tight-fitting black “Security” T-shirts, open holes.

Others, instinctively and wisely, follow.

Life isn’t always hard. Kindness kicks in naturally.

As Burlington Central’s jumbo offensive linemen answered several football questions just inside the entrance to the high school’s Door 16 before practice, other student-athletes outside pulled on a locked door.

Hultgren unlocked it, creating ample space under his muscular arm.

Minutes later, more student-athletes sought entrance inside. Nuno opened a door.

As Burlington Central running backs and quarterbacks will surely attest, it’s wise to follow Hultgren and Nuno. Enough space will be formed by the two seniors to land a small aircraft, or a team of teenagers.

Hultgren, who committed to play NCAA Division-I football for Miami (Ohio) in the spring, stands 6-foot-5 and weighs 290 pounds. Central coach Brian Iossi has called his starting left tackle “explosive, physical and relentless on the field.”

Nuno, who recently committed to D-III University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, checks in at 6-1, 270. He returns at guard and defensive line, making him one of the few Rockets who plays both ways.

Nuno had six tackles for loss, including three sacks, last season, while he and Hultgren blocked for an offense that averaged 30.5 points a game.

Nuno bench-presses about 345 pounds and squats 525 pounds.

“He’s always been very strong,” Hultgren said. “I think he’s the strongest kid on our team.”

Hultgren and Nuno met in eighth grade after Hultgren and his family moved in from Aurora. The two powerful athletes played football together as left tackle (Hultgren) and left guard (Nuno) for Central Middle School’s Rockets.

Hultgren was tall even then, about 6-3 he says, but weighed about 100 pounds less than he is today.

Zach Hultgren (Joe Aguilar)

“I probably looked like a twig compared to what I am now,” Hultgren said with a laugh as he looked at Nuno.

“He put on a lot of muscle,” Nuno said with a smile. “He got a lot bigger. Obviously you can see the development since eighth grade to senior year.”

If you want building blocks for a high school football program, finding guys who have the potential to turn into the size of a building is a good fortune. Iossi took over as head coach in 2022, when Hultgren and Nuno were freshmen playing under-level ball, and led the Rockets to a 4-5 season.

Central repeated the record in 2023, before breaking through last year with a 7-2 regular season (tie for second in the Fox Valley Conference). The Rockets qualified for the playoffs for the first time in 10 years, then beat Grant to earn their first postseason win since 2006, before losing to Geneva in Round 2 (Class 6A).

“These guys are hungry,” Iossi said. “They want to prove that last year wasn’t a fluke, and that we’re building something.”

Hultgren has no doubts about where the Rockets are heading.

“I think we started the ball rolling [last year], and I think we’re going to keep it going,” Hultgren said. “We’ve been building that tradition since Coach ‘Yoss’ started here three years ago. I mean, we’ve changed a lot.”

Change started where it often does for successful programs: in the weight room.

Muscular “doormen” Hultgren and Nuno, who have been on varsity since their sophomore year, are two examples of players who have bought in.

“We implemented morning lifts, which has made a massive improvement for this team,” Hultgren said. “And also the brotherhood. We have a lot of returning seniors this year, and I feel we’ve developed a very close bond with each other over these years. This is a very talented team, and I’m excited to see what we can do.”

The Rockets’ offseason lifting starts a couple of weeks after the season and continues, three days a week, until about the end of the school year.

Aidan Nuno (Joe Aguilar)

“The morning lifts, there’s a mental aspect to it,” Nuno said.

Hultgren and Nuno are part of an experienced O-line that also brings back Henry Crumlett, Brady Williamson, Akashdeep Sidhu and Ray Mugavero. Henry Deering returns in the backfield, with Landon Arnold (6-2, 220) replacing 2024 FVC Offensive Player of the Year Jackson Alcorn (UW-Platteville) at quarterback.

“I think our ground game is going to be super solid,” Nuno said. “Last year we were like a 60/40 pass-run type of team. This year it’s probably going to be 50/50.”

Nuno and linebacker Matt Bending, who’s also a UW-Eau Claire commit, will lead the defense.

“Aidan is one tough son of a gun,” Hultgren said. “He’s one of the best defensive lineman that I’ve faced, if not the best. He’s awesome. Very strong, very fast, and he’s always a pleasure to face.”

Like any good combo, Hultgren and Nuno have made each other better.

“He’s awesome to go up against,” Nuno said of Hultgren. “In practice, when we do ‘indy’ [individual one on ones], our group has some of the more skilled guys, seniors, veterans. He pushes us very hard. He’s very physical.”

Leaders lead the way. Door 16 is open.