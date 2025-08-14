Rockford Christian, Schlarman Academy cancel 8-man football seasons

Two Illinois 8-Man Football Association teams recently announced they will not be playing football this season, leaving a question mark in the schedule for their opponents.

Rockford Christian announced on Wednesday they do not have the numbers to safely field an 8-man team after having the same issue last season.

“Although this was a very difficult and disappointing decision, our priority is and will always be the safety and well-being of our student-athletes,” Rockford Christian’s athletic director Ted Lawver said in a statement. ”Rockford Christian athletics will continue to commit resources to rebuilding the football program from the ground up through investment in strength and conditioning and the pursuit of establishing a solid middle school (6-8) football program, with the goal of restoring the high school football program when the timing is right.”

The Royal Lions were set to compete in the 8-Player Northeast division against Peoria Heights (Aug. 29), Galva (Sept. 5), South Beloit (Sept. 12), Alden-Hebron (Sept. 19), Elgin Harvest-Westminster (Sept. 26), Christian Life (Oct. 3), Hiawatha (Oct. 11), Abundant Life (WI) (Oct. 17) and Milledgeville (Oct. 24).

Schlarman on Tuesday also announced that it will not play football this season due to low numbers. The team was set to compete in the 8-Player East division against Milford (Aug. 30), Peoria Heights (Sept. 6), Farmer City Blue Ridge (Sept. 12), St. Anne (Sept. 20), Hiawatha (Oct. 4), Christian Life (Oct. 10), Ashton-Franklin Center (Oct. 17) and Elgin Harvest-Westminster (Oct. 25).

If the teams do not find a new opponent, it will count as a win via forfeit.