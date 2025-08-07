A look at the Daily Journal area’s NCAA Division I FBS players

As the Daily Journal area has seen rising levels of collective prep football success over the past handful of years, some of the players responsible for that success have moved on to continue their progression at the college level. That includes the following seven area natives who will strap up for NCAA Division I Football Bowl Subdivision programs, the highest level of college football.

Jyaire Hill, Michigan, jr., CB

It’s been a pretty sweet life for the speedy defender known as “Suga.” The 2023 Kankakee graduate saw limited action as a true freshman for two seasons for the 2023-24 College Football Playoff National Champion Wolverines. He burst onto the scene last season, where he appeared in 12 games, including nine starts, and totaled 35 tackles (5 ½ for a loss), a sack, an interception and nine pass break-ups for the 8-5 Wolverines. Fox Sports named Hill as a potential first-round pick in their first 2026 NFL Mock Draft in anticipation of an even bigger year this fall. Off the field, his Jyaire “Suga” Hill Foundation has created multiple community outreach events, while he’s also been named a Chicago White Sox CHISOX Athlete.

Illinois' Josh Gesky (73) holds up the Land of Lincoln trophy after defeating Northwestern in an NCAA college football game at Wrigley Field in Chicago last season. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty) (Paul Beaty/AP)

Josh Gesky, Illinois, redshirt sr., OL

Since graduating from Manteno in 2021, the arrow hasn’t stopped pointing straight up for Gesky. After redshirting in 2021, Gesky took on a special teams role during his freshman 2022 season. He made eight starts at guard in 2023, earning consensus All-Big Ten honorable mention recognition. Last season, when the Fighting Illini went 10-3 for their first 10-win season since 2001, Gesky again was a consensus all-conference honorable mention and all-academic pick after starting all 13 games at left guard, his third straight Big Ten All-Academic nod. He’s back to once again block for a dark horse Heisman candidate, quarterback Luke Altmyer, and an Illinois team that’s got its sights set on a CFP appearance. Like Hill, Gesky has also used his profile to find ways to give back to his community, hosting his first football camp last spring.

Clayton Leonard, Illinois, redshirt jr., OLB

The second of two local standouts now donning Fighting Illini orange and blue, Leonard is making his second position change in two years. After moving from the offensive line to tight end, the 2022 Iroquois West graduate is listed as an outside linebacker on the 2025 roster. The two-time all-academic selection got his first college action during last year’s season opener against Eastern Illinois and now will look to provide depth for an edge and pass rush on a Fighting Illini defense that was 31st nationally in allowing 21.69 points per game last season.

Cannon Leonard, Iowa, redshirt soph., OL

Clayton’s younger brother, Cannon, did not see the field for the 8-5 Hawkeyes as a redshirt freshman last year, but was named the No. 2 right tackle on the team’s depth chart over the spring and figures to make his debut this fall. The 2023 Iroquois West graduate joined his big brother on the Big Ten All-Academic team last year, as the Leonards will now look to add to their on-field resumes as well this year.

Keagen Trost, Missouri, graduate, OL

The most seasoned veteran of the bunch, Trost will end his college career in the hallowed Southeastern Conference after beginning at the FCS level with Morgan State in Baltimore. After a 2019 freshman campaign at Morgan State, the 2019 Kankakee graduate transferred to Indiana State, where he started in the trenches for three years after the COVID-19-canceled 2020 season. Trost transferred to Wake Forest last fall, where he saw action in all 12 games between the offensive line and field goal unit for a Demon Deacons team that finished 4-8. The Tigers were a 10-3 program in the SEC a year ago and have their first CFP berth within reach this year.

Kankakee's Marques Easley communicates to the offensive line during the Kays' 39-13 loss to East St. Louis in the 2023 IHSA Class 6A quarterfinal game at Kankakee. (File Photo)

Marques Easley, Purdue, redshirt fr., OL

Easley is headed closer to home and into the Big Ten after appearing in two games for the SEC champion Georgia Bulldogs last year. The 2024 Kankakee graduate is one of two former Kays that entered college as four-star recruits, along with Hill. The two will square off at Michigan on Oct. 30. One of five offensive line transfers for the Boilermakers, Easley has a chance to make an early impact for a Purdue team rebuilding after a 1-11 campaign last year. Easley is one of just two members of the offensive line that was a four-star recruit, along with redshirt junior Joey Tanona.

Jaydon Wright, Louisiana-Monroe, redshirt fr., RB

Wright, a 2024 Bishop McNamara graduate, became the second former Fightin’ Irish player to earn a Minnesota football scholarship, joined by cousin and 2017 McNamara graduate Chris Autman-Bell. After redshirting for his lone season in the Twin Cities, Wright is headed south to the Sun Belt Conference. After a 5-1 start, the Warhawks ended the year on a six-game losing streak to finish the year 5-7 and a game short of bowl qualification. One of five running back transfers for a position group that has just three upperclassmen, Wright has a chance to see sizable action and help ULM to a bowl game.