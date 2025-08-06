Joliet Central’s Jeffrey Woods ready to take over under center

In the day and age of social media, 247sports and Rivals.com, and the constant camps around the nation, football players are getting noticed at younger and younger ages.

University of Texas quarterback Arch Manning was getting internet attention in the eighth grade. It’s not uncommon to see freshmen who’ve never played a down earn offers from powerhouse universities.

Jeffrey Woods doesn’t have the same hype that Manning had and he’s been forged in the fires of junior varsity action. However, he’s still just a sophomore without varsity experience. When Joliet Central kicks their season off on Aug. 29 against Thornridge, he’ll also be the starting quarterback for the Steelmen.

He’s not taking the opportunity for granted.

“This is a huge opportunity to lead my team as a sophomore on varsity,” Woods said. “I want to take my team at least to more than one win. If I can I want to take them to a championship.”

Woods may not have any varsity experience, but he did something for the freshman/sophomore team last year that the varsity could use: Win.

Last year the varsity picked up their first win in five years. Woods, however, led the freshman/sophomore team to a record of 4-4-1. Steelmen coach Tom Hart said that what Woods may lack in varsity experience, he has made up for in winning experience. Woods has acquired “a taste” for it, Hart said, and even the value of witnessing the varsity win last year from the stands was invaluable.

“[The growth is] coming along well,” Hart said. “A lot of these kids...drove to our win last year and got to see that and feel that excitement. Now we just have to grow.”

Woods and the offense have been mostly going up against each other in practice, but last week they got an opportunity to test themselves out against external competition. Joliet Central hosted Thornton in a joint practice session last Thursday.

There were some positive moments for Woods and company, including a pair of nice completions to Tristen Sellers. The strength and quality of Woods’ arm was noticeable throughout the morning.

“It was very different (last Thursday),” Woods said of the practice. “It was very physical, more physical than normal even. It was faster than our normal practices too, I’d say.”

Again, Woods is just a sophomore. He’s never stepped foot onto a varsity field. As such, there were moments where his youth showed. He tossed a pair of interceptions during 11-on-11 drills and had a few throws off his back foot that went wide of their intended target.

That’s all part of the growing process though. Hart said the expectation is that the whole team just keep taking steps in the right direction. The offense went from rarely scoring Hart’s first year at the helm to competing more in the following years. They picked up win number one last year and his goal is to win two or three this season.

Woods wants to be a part of that growth. He’s happy with the progress he’s seen from the whole team so far this summer, but he knows they can always be better. He and Hart are of the same mind as they head closer to week one.

“So far we have been doing (well),” Woods said. “We still have a lot to improve, though. Over this dead week we still need to stay focused and then come back out and keep it going.”