July 25, 2025
Plainfield North looking to grow with new pieces

A joint practice with Waubonsie Valley Thursday showed the expected ups and downs

By Hart Pisani
The Plainfield North and Waubonsie Valley football teams.

The Plainfield North and Waubonsie Valley football teams gather for a photo Thursday at Plainfield North, where the teams practiced together. (Hart Pisani)

The past two years have been a little bumpy for the Plainfield North football team. After winning eight games in 2021 and 10 in 2022, the Tigers have won four each of the past two seasons, missing out on the playoffs both years.

What’s more is there will be a lot of new faces taking the field this year for the Tigers. The graduation of defensive linemen Kevin Wilson and Herald-News All-Area receiver Omar Coleman will be especially be tough. The junior-heavy team likely will experience some growing pains.

Still, there is a lot of talent on this roster. By the end of the season, there should be a competitive team on the field. Coach Anthony Imbordino isn’t worried about the end of the season, however. The only date he wants his players focused on is Aug. 29 when they visit Lockport.

“We just look to compete,” he said. “Today we looked better than yesterday, and we want to look better the next day than we did today. If we do that, then everything else will go how it’s supposed to.”

Thursday morning saw Plainfield North host Waubonsie Valley for a joint practice, 7-on-7 and scrimmage. It gave both teams an opportunity to test themselves against external competition instead of practicing against each other.

“This was our fourth combined practice this year, and it was good,” Imbordino said. “Waubonsie was a playoff team last year, and coach [Adam] Pucylowski and I played college ball together, so it was a good way to end camp.”

There were highlights to be sure. Quarterback Easton Isaacson had a couple of nice completions down the field to junior Nick Wilson. Isaacson’s accuracy stood out on the day as well as his powerful arm. Imbordino says Isaacson has received Division I interest in football and volleyball.

Wilson, meanwhile, will be a two-way player at receiver and safety. Although he had a pair of drops in the scrimmage, he caught everything else that came his way, including a 25-yarder near the sideline.

The Tigers will split the backfield between two-way player Mariell Macon and junior Julian Rodriguez. Macon primarily played corner last season, but had to step up at running back following injuries to two players ahead of him. He ran for more than 150 yards against Bolingbrook and then again against Yorkville to close the season

Macon holds offers from Western Kentucky and Southern Miss.

There were some bumps, of course. During the scrimmage portion Waubonsie managed a few unofficial sacks and put up one of the few touchdowns of the non-red zone portion. That’s part of the growing process Imbordino has been referencing.

“We’ve got a lot of younger guys that are inexperienced this year,” Imbordino said. “Our quarterback is a junior, one of our starting running backs is a junior, and our receiving corps is all new. We’re seeing them strive to get better each week.

“Defensively our secondary is all new, so it’s a growing process. There are going to be some bumps in the road, but as long as they keep their head on straight and do what they need to improve I think we’ll be OK.”

The quest back to five wins and a postseason berth will continue, with adjustments being made to young players developing chemistry. Isaacson is hopeful, however, that the process will be quicker than some might expect.

“Our expectations are really high,” he said. “I think we’re going to do well. ... I’ve seen improvement all around from the start of camp to now. As long as we build consistency, we’ll do well.”