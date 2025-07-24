Sandwich’s Nick Michalek, a two-time 1,000-yard rusher, leads by example: ‘Can’t ever think your spot is safe’

Sandwich football practice Nick Michalek participates in running back drills during Sandwich football practice Tuesday, July 22, 2025 in Sandwich. (Gary E Duncan Sr. for Shaw Local)

Nick Michalek lowered his shoulder and rammed into an orange tackling dummy, treating it with the disregard of an unfortunate defender on a fall Friday night.

He’s a two-time 1,000-yard rusher. He will surely be Sandwich’s lead back in its wing-T offense this fall.

Michalek, though, treats every day and every drill like a kid fighting for a job.

“You can’t ever think your spot is safe,” Michalek said. “You don’t know what’s going to happen. You have to seize every opportunity you’re going to get. I’m always looking to strive to try to not let myself get passed up.”

That is the kind of drive that Sandwich’s Jason VanPelt is leaning on in his first season as head coach. VanPelt, a Sandwich graduate and long-time assistant, was previously the offensive coordinator and associate head coach. He was hired in March to replace Kris Cassie as head coach.

Sandwich’s varsity roster, 23 strong, is junior-heavy, a group that won the Kishwaukee River Conference as sophomores last year.

They’ll follow the example of seniors Michalek, Braden Behringer and Jeffrey Ashley, all starters on the 2023 Class 4A quarterfinal team. Sandwich returned to the playoffs last season, finishing 5-5.

“The cupboard is not bare here,” VanPelt said. “With those guys leading the way, how hard they work, their mentality, those juniors will follow.”

VanPelt was hardly surprised to see Michalek attack a July practice in the manner he does.

“Nick is a special player,” VanPelt said. “That is his mentality is he practices like his spot is on the line. That’s his mentality. He is leading us and we are only going to go as far as they lead us.”

Sandwich football practice Nick Michalek receives instructions from head coach Jason VanPelt during Sandwich football practice Tuesday, July 22, 2025 in Sandwich. (Gary E Duncan Sr. for Shaw Local)

Michalek was pleased to see VanPelt get the chance to lead Sandwich’s football program. A three-sport athlete, Michalek has had VanPelt as a coach in both baseball and football.

“It was the best-case scenario,” Michalek said.

It’s been a busy summer for Michalek, who also did basketball. That’s just fine with him. Every day he shows up with the goal to “get 1% better.”

“You just have to show up and work. That’s all you can do. Do your best, show up every day with the best attitude,” he said. “I got time at night to rest, I’m good.”

Sandwich graduated two key cogs of its rushing attack from last season in speedster Simeion Harris and fullback Diego Gomez. But VanPelt noted that his juniors are very fast, the fastest in the program.

Michalek singled out Devin Adams-Dunn as one junior to watch.

“I miss those guys, played all my high school with them, but I believe in the guys I got back there with me now,” Michalek said. “I believe in Devin, our junior running back. He’s really fast, good agility, great vision. He played JV last year and dominated down there.”

Michalek said he’s worked himself to get faster with Sandwich’s new speed training program, and is in the weight room every day.

VanPelt considers him an All-State caliber player, as he does Behringer and Ashley.

“He has great vision and breakaway speed – he has that competitive speed," VanPelt said. “If you were to go out and time him in a 40, he might not get the best time. You get him on a football field, he has that extra gear. He has great vision, he can make people miss and when he gets out in the open field he doesn’t get caught very often.”

Ashley, who led Sandwich in tackles last season, will play both ways this year, starting at fullback.

“He’ll be ready,” VanPelt said. “He is very strong, squats over 500 pounds. He’s a tough guy to bring down.”

It’s an offense that VanPelt feels very good about, and added senior Griffin Somlock. Somlock, who plays baseball for VanPelt in the spring, is out for football for the first time, competing for a receiver spot.

Sandwich opens its season Aug. 29 at home against Manteno.

“We got the horses in the stable, they just have to be acquainted with varsity football,” VanPelt said. “We’re going to have some threats on offense but our main focus is on defense, trying to shore that up. We are confident our offense can get points. If we’re holding teams down, throughout four quarters we’re going to get our share.”