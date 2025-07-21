July 21, 2025
Plainfield Central working for turnaround season in Year 2 under Robby Carriger

By Bob Narang
Plainfield Central's Tommy Morrisette looks to pass against Romeoville at Morris' 7-on-7 scrimmage on Tuesday, July 8, 2025 in Morris.

Plainfield Central senior Torrance Freeman is ready for a rebirth for his football team.

After the Wildcats finished without a win last season, Freeman is pointing toward a change this season – for his team and himself.

Freeman, who plays running back and wide receiver, is a do-it-all player who will be a key component in the Wildcats’ quest for a winning season. Plainfield Central opens the season in what appears to be a winnable game at Waukegan on Aug. 29.

Freeman said he’s noticed a change in his teammates this season, including at last weekend’s Downers Grove South 7-on-7.

“All the hard work that the team has put in over the offseason proves that we have been locked in from the start,” Freeman said. “This is my final year playing high school football. I’m truly excited to leave it all on the field.”

Freeman said he’s gained a better understanding of the sport since the end of last season, which aided him during the offseason.

“My overall knowledge of football, as well as my confidence on the field, has skyrocketed,” Freeman said. “I’m excited to show what I can do at running back and wide receiver. I’m explosive off the ball, whether that’s running routes or receiving handoffs.”

Plainfield Central second-year coach Robby Carriger said Freeman is a player with a big upside.

“Torrance is a do-everything guy for us,” Carriger said. “He’s a leader, and I wish I had more players like him on the team. He’s incredibly athletic and dynamic and a guy we can rely on.

“We’re going to give him the ball in many ways. He’s a playmaker.”

Plainfield Central's head coach Robby Carriger coaches up a player during the Downers Grove South 7 on 7 football tournament, July 12, 2025 in Downers Grove.

Senior Stephon Griffin, a wide receiver and cornerback, is a two-way contributor slated for plenty of reps this season. Griffin is a player “who will rarely leave the field,” Carriger said.

“Stephon is a freak athlete,” Carriger said. “When we do the totals at the end of the season, he will have played the most snaps on this team by a long way, assuming he stays healthy. He continues to sharpen his skills on both sides of the ball. He catches your attention with his athleticism. He can really jump.”

Griffin said he worked on his technique at cornerback and his hands to improve on both sides of the ball for this season.

“I want to be able to guard the best player on each team,” Griffin said. “I know I have to have a lot of endurance to last a whole game going both ways. I want to be one of those players you worry about on both sides.

“I know I can be a factor for our offense and our defense. I’m ready to go prove it in Week 1.”

Carriger said sophomore quarterback Tommy Morrisette made big strides at the Downers Grove South 7-on-7. Morrisette’s improvement is a vital factor for Plainfield Central. Morrisette started two games last season due to an influx of injuries at quarterback.

“Tommy’s growth between last year to this year and the beginning of the summer to now has been really impressive,” Carriger said. “This is his first real chance to run the team. His performance at Downers Grove South exceeded our expectations for him.”

Plainfield Central's Kenyon Mollison makes a contested catch during the Downers Grove South 7 on 7 football tournament, July 12, 2025 in Downers Grove.

Carriger said defensive lineman Nathan Reyes is an overlooked player and among several players slated for a breakout season for the Wildcats.

“He’s explosive in the interior, has a good skill set and can play with anybody,” Carriger said. “Anthony Storck is a good leader for us at tight end. He even played quarterback last season and is also our punter. He has good hands and can block. Donald Major plays a lot for us at running back and linebacker and is stout and tough and a grinder.”

Carriger said the returnees and newcomers have not been burdened by last season’s 0-9 record, but are driven to turn the program around in a new direction.

“Team-wise, we’re looking to bounce back,” Carriger said. “Headed into my second year, we’re getting more into the culture, and everyone is getting comfortable with the scheme. I’ve seen a lot of growth over the last nine months. We have a lot of positive energy around the program.

“We’re not deterred about last year. If anything, we’re motivated by it and excited to show what we can do as a team and a program.”