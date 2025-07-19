Momence hosts reigning state champs Chicago Christian for 7 on 7

The Momence football team took their home field Friday night to put in some more summer work with just six Friday nights to go until their season opener Aug. 29.

They were hosting reigning IHSA Class 2A state champions Chicago Christian for the summer workout, with the teams doing drills and some 7 on 7 reps before closing out the night with a little 11 on 11 scrimmaging.

There are plenty of new faces for Chicago Christian, coming off their 13-1 season, and for Momence, coming off an 8-2 season and second place finish in the Vermilion Valley Conference. Momence head coach Wayne Walker said it was nice to be able to get these younger players some reps that resembled game action.

“We’re a young team right now,” Walker said. “The team speed is not up yet to where it needs to be for varsity speed the last couple of years. So going against [Chicago Christian], it was nice to go up a bit in team speed and get a little bit of varsity reps, like we’ll be seeing during the season.”

Also key throughout this offseason for Momence is getting players that have seen important but limited playing time in the past ready to fill the shoes of last season’s senior class.

Running back/linebacker Dakota Lewke is stepping up to replace last season’s leading rusher Marchello Draine while receivers/defensive backs Jayden Dau and Eddie Ferreira are filling heightened roles to replace top two receivers, and team leaders in passes defended, Brogan Halpin and Mitchell Taylor. Players like Josh Garcia and Jack Ford are also emerging as leaders on the offensive and defensive lines.

“Guys that were backup players last year or the last couple years and who we’re going to have to count on this year have really stepped up,” he said. “I think their weight room work over the summer and their work on the field so far has been, well not shocking, but it’s really nice to see what we’re doing so far.”

Bringing some continuity to the mix is senior quarterback Erick Castillo, about to begin his fourth season as Momence’s starting QB. He said it was nice to get some experience against a team like Chicago Christian on Friday.

“Competing against good competition is always better, it’s always a good thing,” he said. “In the past we’ve had a lot of success, an now that we have a lot of seniors gone we have to push ourselves even more. I feel like the new guys are stepping up and really filling those spots.”

Castillo threw for 1,814 yards and 18 touchdowns last season while also setting new career highs with 356 rushing yards and nine rushing touchdowns.

While he has consistently been one of the team’s most productive players throughout his high school career, Castillo said he is also happy to now be one of the team’s seniors, allowing him to put his experience to use as a leader.

“Going through all the experience, like playoff football, really knowing what it takes to get to the playoffs and knowing what it means to get there, I feel like its great experience for me to be a leader for this team,” he said. “This team is young and needs someone to pick them up, and I think we’re ready.”

Walker said that having an experienced and talented player like Castillo at an important position like quarterback is huge considering where the team is at.

“It’s just the confidence in him and the leadership we have out of him,” Walker said. “It’s the past couple years of what that standard is, and passing that on to the young guys.”

As Momence heads into the season searching for their third straight winning and second VVC title in that span, there are still plenty of things that need to be shored up through the rest of the summer.

But Castillo said that Friday’s work was a good sign that the team is heading in the right direction.

“I’m excited to see how the season goes,” he said. “I’m really excited with how the boys worked today against a state champion team. It was great for us.”